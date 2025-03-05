Gene Hackman’s dog was misidentified as other mysteries swirl around actor’s death

FILE - Actor Gene Hackman, winner of Best Supporting Actor at academy awards in March 1993. Hackman will turn 80 years on Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo, File)

By Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2025 10:13 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2025 10:16 am.

Authorities misidentified a deceased dog while investigating the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, according to a pet care specialist.

The couple’s German shepherd, named Bear, survived along with a second dog named Nikita, but their kelpie mix, Zinna, died, according to Joey Padilla, owner of the Santa Fe Tails pet care facility that is involved in the surviving dogs’ care.

The dog that died “was always attached to Betsy at the hip and it was a beautiful relationship,” Padilla said in an email statement Tuesday. “Zinna went from being a returned shelter dog to this incredible companion under Betsy’s hand.”

Authorities have been searching for answers after the deaths of Hackman and Arakawa, whose partially mummified bodies were discovered on Feb. 26 at their Santa Fe home. Hackman and Arakawa may have died up to two weeks earlier, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.

Authorities did not perform a necropsy on Zinna, who was found in a kennel in a bathroom closet near Arakawa, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. Investigators initially noted the discovery of a “deceased brown in color German-Shepard canine.”

Avila acknowledged that sheriff’s deputies initially misidentified the breed of the deceased dog.

“Our deputies, they don’t work with canines on a daily basis,” she said.

USA Today first reported on the mistaken identification of the dead dog.

Arakawa’s body was found with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom countertop, while Hackman’s remains were found in the home’s entryway.

The two bodies both have tested negative for carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless gas that is a byproduct of fuel burned in some home appliances and can be fatal in poorly ventilated homes. No gas leaks were discovered in or around the home.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office also said that a more extensive utility company inspection found that one burner on a stove in the house had a miniscule leak that could not be lethal.

Authorities retrieved personal items from the home, including a monthly planner and two cellphones that will be analyzed. Medical investigators are still working to clarify the cause of deaths but the results of toxicology reports aren’t expected for weeks.

This story has been updated to correct the definition of carbon monoxide.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged for 'suspicious' incidents involving Toronto children had past conviction of sexually assaulting boy at knifepoint

A man arrested by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) on Tuesday after an investigation into a trio of suspicious incidents involving children in the Junction area was previously convicted of kidnapping and...

45m ago

Trump to make announcement on tariffs Wednesday afternoon, U.S. commerce secretary says

A day into Donald Trump's continental trade war, the U.S. president continued to insist his tariffs would benefit America — even as a key member of his team floated the idea of a compromise that could...

2h ago

Several men arrested in 'prolific' LCBO theft ring targeting 50 GTA stores

Peel Regional Police have arrested several men in what authorities called a prolific LCBO theft ring that saw the suspects target as many as 50 locations across the GTA. Officers said the alleged thefts...

1h ago

Toronto's inside workers to strike first day of March break if no deal reached

Parents in Toronto who have their kids enrolled in City-run March break programs will have to look for alternative plans, as the union representing the city's inside workers have set an official strike...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man charged for 'suspicious' incidents involving Toronto children had past conviction of sexually assaulting boy at knifepoint

A man arrested by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) on Tuesday after an investigation into a trio of suspicious incidents involving children in the Junction area was previously convicted of kidnapping and...

45m ago

Trump to make announcement on tariffs Wednesday afternoon, U.S. commerce secretary says

A day into Donald Trump's continental trade war, the U.S. president continued to insist his tariffs would benefit America — even as a key member of his team floated the idea of a compromise that could...

2h ago

Several men arrested in 'prolific' LCBO theft ring targeting 50 GTA stores

Peel Regional Police have arrested several men in what authorities called a prolific LCBO theft ring that saw the suspects target as many as 50 locations across the GTA. Officers said the alleged thefts...

1h ago

Toronto's inside workers to strike first day of March break if no deal reached

Parents in Toronto who have their kids enrolled in City-run March break programs will have to look for alternative plans, as the union representing the city's inside workers have set an official strike...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto braces for flooding as snow melts and heavy rain expected

With warmer temperatures this week, first responders are warning everyone to stay off the lake, rivers and ponds, due to the danger of falling through the ice. Rain is also on the way, which could lead to flooding in homes and waterways.

15h ago

2:46
Concerns raised about birds at Scarborough mall

Animal activists say a mall is no place for birds and are asking Woodside Square Mall to remove caged birds from displays and rehome them to a sanctuary. Dilshad Burman reports.

16h ago

2:54
Heavy rain expected Wednesday, snow could follow

Up to 25 millimetres of rain is expected on Wednesday and as the temperature drops, snow could follow on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

1:11
'This is gonna be tough': Trudeau pledges to help Canadians impacted by tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to help Canadian workers and businesses impacted by U.S. President Donald Trump's move to place 25% tariffs on most imported Canadian goods. Trudeau promised to use every tool available to help Canadians.
1:48
Trudeau announces retaliatory tariffs against United States

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a round of retaliatory tariffs on imported American products. The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump initiated 25% tariffs on most Canadian imports.
More Videos