Peel Regional Police have arrested several men in what authorities called a prolific LCBO theft ring that saw the suspects target as many as 50 locations across the GTA.

Officers said the alleged thefts occurred between August 2024 and February 2025.

In many instances, multiple suspects entered the LCBO stores together, working in coordination to distract and monitor employees while others accessed restricted areas to steal large quantities of booze.

Police said that more than $237,000 worth of products had been stolen. No employees were injured.

Five men were arrested in the probe and face charges that include theft over $5,000 and break and enter offences.

The accused were identified as Anuj Kumar, 25, of no fixed address; Simarpeet Singh, 29, of no fixed address; Sharndeep Singh, 25, of no fixed address; Simranjeet Singh, 24, of no fixed address; and Prabhpreet Singh, 29, of Caledon.

Photo: PRP.

The five men were held for a bail hearing.

Two others remain wanted on charges that include theft over $5,000 and break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence. They were identified as 28-year-old Jagshir Singh and 25-year-old Punit Sehjra.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police anticipate more charges to be laid.

“The work of our Criminal Investigation Bureau has been nothing short of exceptional in dismantling this prolific organized crime group,” said PRP Deputy Chief Marc Andrews.

“By arresting and charging multiple individuals, we are sending a strong message that those who target our communities will be found and held accountable. We remain committed to pursuing criminals who threaten the safety of our neighbourhoods and ensuring they face justice for their actions.”

Photos