Series of tow-truck related shootings in Toronto, Ajax in past week

An industry plagued by violence saw more of it over the last several days, with three separate tow-truck related shootings in Toronto and Ajax.

Toronto police say two people were shot at a tow yard in the Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West area at around 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday night.

A man in his 50s suffered life-threatening injuries, while a man in his 20s has non life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was seen fleeing in a dark sedan.

About an hour later, a tow-truck driver was shot at a Scarborough gas station.

Toronto police were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

A witness tells 680 NewsRadio the victim, a man in his 20s, was washing his tow truck in a stall at the self-serve car wash and had walked out to the vacuum stand when a dark-coloured car pulled up and a gunman inside the vehicle opened fire.

According to the witness, the man was shot in the leg.

“He was screaming, ‘someone call the ambulance, I got shot’ … One of my friends, he takes a cloth and applies pressure to stop the bleeding,” the witness said.

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, Durham Regional Police are looking for suspects after a tow-truck driver was shot at last Saturday in Ajax.

Officers were called to a business in the Mackenzie Avenue and Bayly Street West area at around 5:20 p.m., and located a male who had been shot at while sitting in his tow truck.

He was uninjured.

Police are looking for three suspects, described as:

Suspect 1: Male, white, grey hoodie and black pants.

Suspect 2: Unknown person with a black mask and black hoodie

Suspect 3: No description is available at this time

With files from Meredith Bond