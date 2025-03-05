Series of tow-truck related shootings in Toronto, Ajax in past week

Toronto police investigate a shooting at a gas station near Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue on March 4, 2025. (CityNews)

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 5, 2025 3:13 pm.

An industry plagued by violence saw more of it over the last several days, with three separate tow-truck related shootings in Toronto and Ajax.

Toronto police say two people were shot at a tow yard in the Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West area at around 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday night.

A man in his 50s suffered life-threatening injuries, while a man in his 20s has non life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was seen fleeing in a dark sedan.

About an hour later, a tow-truck driver was shot at a Scarborough gas station.

Toronto police were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

A witness tells 680 NewsRadio the victim, a man in his 20s, was washing his tow truck in a stall at the self-serve car wash and had walked out to the vacuum stand when a dark-coloured car pulled up and a gunman inside the vehicle opened fire.

According to the witness, the man was shot in the leg.

“He was screaming, ‘someone call the ambulance, I got shot’ … One of my friends, he takes a cloth and applies pressure to stop the bleeding,” the witness said.

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, Durham Regional Police are looking for suspects after a tow-truck driver was shot at last Saturday in Ajax.

Officers were called to a business in the Mackenzie Avenue and Bayly Street West area at around 5:20 p.m., and located a male who had been shot at while sitting in his tow truck.

He was uninjured.

Police are looking for three suspects, described as:

Suspect 1: Male, white, grey hoodie and black pants.
Suspect 2: Unknown person with a black mask and black hoodie
Suspect 3: No description is available at this time

With files from Meredith Bond

Top Stories

Trump grants tariff exemption for Big Three automakers in North America

U.S. President Donald Trump says he's granted a one-month tariff exemption for any vehicles coming through the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says...

breaking

2h ago

Man charged for 'suspicious' incidents involving Toronto children had past conviction of sexually assaulting boy at knifepoint

A man arrested by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) on Tuesday after an investigation into a trio of suspicious incidents involving children in the Junction area was previously convicted of kidnapping and...

5h ago

Toronto police searching for Riverside home invasion suspect

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in a Riverside home invasion. Officers were called to the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area for reports of a break and enter. It's alleged...

17m ago

Police investigating 2014 sexual assault allegation against 8 former OHL players

Peel Regional Police confirms it is investigating a 2014 sexual assault allegation involving eight former Ontario Hockey League players. TSN first reported the allegations in October. Peel police said...

10m ago

