3-alarm fire spreads to multiple townhomes in Yorkville

First responders were called to Scollard Street near Bay Street and Davenport Road just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Photo: Toronto Reddit.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 5, 2025 7:53 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2025 8:51 am.

A three-alarm fire in Yorkville resulted in crews attempting to contain the blaze that spread to several connecting townhomes.

First responders were called to Scollard Street near Bay Street and Davenport Road just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fire crews initially responded to a building under construction that had caught fire. The flames then spread to a house and a car across the street, officials said.

In an update from officials, a spokesperson said the fire spread to as many as six townhomes. Hydro wires were also downed due to the blaze, leading to a partial evacuation of the area.

Toronto Fire said two people were removed from a neighbouring property but were not injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Crews remain at the scene, but the bulk of the flames have been contained. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

Toronto police said Bay Street is closed between Yorkville Road and Davenport Road, and heavy delays are expected.

Top Stories

Trump to make announcement on tariffs Wednesday afternoon, U.S. commerce secretary says

A day into Donald Trump's continental trade war, the U.S. president continued to insist his tariffs would benefit America — even as a key member of his team floated the idea of a compromise that could...

10m ago

Up to 25 mm of rain possible for Toronto, GTA as flooding risk heightens

A washout is expected in Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday due to heavy rain, which has elevated the risk of localized flooding in several areas. Environment Canada says isolated thunderstorms are possible,...

updated

55m ago

Businesses scramble to contain fallout from Trump's tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico

A Minnesota farmer worries about the price of fertilizer. A San Diego entrepreneur deals with an unexpected cost increase of remodeling a restaurant. A Midwestern sheet metal fabricator bemoans the prospect...

4h ago

2 men injured in shooting at tow yard near the Stockyards

Two men were injured, one critically, in a double shooting at a tow yard near the Stockyards. Toronto police officers were called to Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

3h ago

