3-alarm fire spreads to multiple townhomes in Yorkville

A three-alarm fire in Yorkville resulted in crews attempting to contain the blaze that spread to several connecting townhomes.

First responders were called to Scollard Street near Bay Street and Davenport Road just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fire crews initially responded to a building under construction that had caught fire. The flames then spread to a house and a car across the street, officials said.

First responders were called to Scollard Street near Bay Street and Davenport Road just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Photo: Toronto Reddit.

In an update from officials, a spokesperson said the fire spread to as many as six townhomes. Hydro wires were also downed due to the blaze, leading to a partial evacuation of the area.

Toronto Fire said two people were removed from a neighbouring property but were not injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Crews remain at the scene, but the bulk of the flames have been contained. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

Toronto police said Bay Street is closed between Yorkville Road and Davenport Road, and heavy delays are expected.