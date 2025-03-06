510 streetcar to return on March 30, 509 to be fully suspended

A TTC 510 Spadina streetcar is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted March 6, 2025 11:13 am.

After pushing back the return of the 510 Spadina streetcar by about three months, the TTC says it will be back on track on March 30.

The route was suspended and replaced by buses in June of 2024 for critical infrastructure work including overhead upgrades, track renewal work at the Spadina Station loop and facilitating work inside the loop for an extension of the streetcar platform in the future.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tells CityNews that “work is progressing well.” The remaining work includes installing gates at the Spadina loop to prevent unauthorized entry and the work related to a future platform extension.

Meanwhile, the 509 Harbourfront streetcar is expected to be suspended on March 30 as part of a larger ongoing project to replace a century-old water main and streetcar tracks at the foot of Bathurst Street.

Currently, the 509 route is served by a streetcar between Union Station and Spadina Avenue, short-turning at the Spadina Avenue loop at Queens Quay and Spadina. Commuters who want to travel further west onwards to Exhibition must then switch to the 509B replacement bus.

When the streetcar is taken out of service, Green says while plans aren’t finalized yet, the 509 route will likely be serviced entirely by buses from Union Station to Exhibition. In addition, the 510 Spadina streetcar – which is expected to be back in action by then – will extend its route to Union station.

The changes on the 509 route are expected to remain in place until June 21.

