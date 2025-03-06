Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List

A former Canadian Olympic snowboarder has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Ryan Wedding, who competed for Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, is wanted in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The FBI also alleges he is responsible for directing the murders of four people in Ontario.

A reward of up to $10 million has also been issued for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Wedding.

An arrest warrant was issued back on September 17, 2024, for several charges, including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to export cocaine, and murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise

Wedding, whose aliases include “El Jefe,” “Giant,” “Public Enemy,” “James Conrad King,” and “Jesse King,” is believed to be residing in Mexico. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Another Canadian, Andrew Clark, was facing similar charges but was arrested in Mexico on October 8, 2024.

Wedding and Clark are among 16 defendants, including 10 Canadians, who are alleged to have shipped bulk quantities of cocaine across North America through a Canada-based drug transportation network run by Hardeep Ratte, 45, and Gurpreet Singh, 30, both of Ontario, using long-haul semi-trucks from approximately January 2024 to August 2024.

With files from John Marchesan