Hamas brushes off Trump’s threat and says it will only free hostages in return for a lasting truce

Demonstrators hold photos depicting the faces of Israeli hostages who are being held in the Gaza Strip, during a protest demanding their release from Hamas captivity, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

By Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2025 4:44 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 5:11 am.

CAIRO (AP) — The Hamas militant group on Thursday brushed off President Donald Trump’s latest threat and reiterated that it will only free the remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas accused Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to back out of the ceasefire agreement they reached in January. The agreement calls for negotiations over a second phase in which the hostages would be released in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua said the “best path to free the remaining Israeli hostages” is through negotiations on that phase, which were supposed to begin in early February. Only limited preparatory talks have been held so far.

On Wednesday, Trump issued what he said was a “last warning” to Hamas after meeting with eight former hostages. The White House meanwhile confirmed it had held unprecedented direct talks with the militant group, which Israel and Western countries view as a terrorist organization.

“Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!”

Both Israel and Hamas have a longstanding practice of holding onto the remains of their adversaries in order to trade them in hostage-prisoner deals.

Hamas is believed to still have 24 living hostages taken in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war, including Israeli-American Edan Alexander. It is also holding the bodies of 34 others who were either killed in the initial attack or in captivity, as well as the remains of a soldier killed in the 2014 war.

Hamas released 25 Israeli hostages and the bodies of eight more in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in the first, 42-day phase of the ceasefire, which ended on Saturday.

Israel supports what it says is a new U.S. plan for the second phase in which Hamas would release half the remaining hostages immediately and the rest when a permanent ceasefire is negotiated. Hamas has rejected the proposal and says it is sticking with the agreement signed in January.

Israel has cut off the delivery of food, fuel, medicine and other supplies to Gaza’s roughly 2 million Palestinians in an attempt to pressure Hamas into accepting the new arrangement. It has threatened “additional consequences” if Hamas does not resume the release of hostages.

It’s unclear if the U.S.-Hamas talks made any progress. The Trump administration has pledged full support for Israel’s main war goals of returning all the hostages and eradicating Hamas, which may be incompatible.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the Oct. 7 attack and took a total of 251 people hostage. Most have been released in ceasefire agreements or other arrangements. Israeli forces have rescued eight living hostages and recovered the bodies of dozens more.

Israel’s military offensive has killed over 48,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were militants. Israel says it has killed over 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence.

The offensive destroyed vast areas in Gaza and displaced most of its population. Hundreds of thousands of people are living in tents, schools-turned-shelters or war-damaged buildings, and the population relies on international aid.

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Top Stories

Icy conditions expected in Toronto, GTA as temperatures drop following heavy rain

The morning commute in Toronto and the GTA is expected to be impacted by icy conditions due to a sudden drop in temperatures following periods of heavy rain. Environment Canada issued a winter weather...

27m ago

Police treating 3-alarm fire in Yorkville as suspicious, investigation ongoing

Toronto police say an investigation has been launched following a suspicious fire that spread to six connecting townhomes in Yorkville, resulting in millions of dollars in damage. First responders were...

50m ago

Trump grants auto tariff pause, tariffs on Canada remain after call with Trudeau

The Big Three automakers were able to secure a month-long tariff exemption on Wednesday after a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump — but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped a call to the...

6h ago

Centennial College to relocate programs at Story Arts Centre to Progress Campus in Scarborough

Centennial College has announced they will be relocating programs from one of their five Toronto campuses to another amid a decline in international enrolments and "stagnant government funding." Progress...

11h ago

