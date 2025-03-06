Walmart, Loblaw agree to identity Nova Scotia products in stores as U.S. tariffs hit

HALIFAX — Two of Nova Scotia’s largest retailers have signed on to a provincial program aimed at making it easier for shoppers to identify locally produced products amid the ongoing trade war with the United States.

Development Minister Colton LeBlanc announced Thursday that Loblaw Companies Limited and Walmart Canada have committed to displaying the Nova Scotia Loyal brand in their stores. LeBlanc said signage is already up in all 46 Loblaw-owned grocery stores in the province, which include Real Atlantic Superstore, Your Independent Grocer and No Frills.

Walmart has also started rolling out the branding at its 18 stores in the province.

“From small, independent retailers to the big box stores, Nova Scotian retailers recognize the importance of stocking locally made products and making it as easy as possible for Nova Scotians to find these products on their store shelves,” LeBlanc said in a news release.

Last week, the minister announced a $300,000 pilot program that encourages smaller local businesses to apply for a 70 per cent rebate to cover expenses for adding the “Nova Scotia Loyal” logo to their products. The blue and white logo with the provincial flag at the bottom says “Made in Nova Scotia” and “Nova Scotia Loyal.”

The rebates, up to a maximum of $3,000 per business, are to help cover expenses such as graphic design work and the printing and production of new packaging and labels.

According to the province, the number of retailers and producers who have joined the Nova Scotia Loyal program in the last week has doubled to about 540. However, the buy local program predates the trade rift with the U.S., having been a key commitment by the Progressive Conservatives in the 2021 provincial election campaign. It was officially launched in July 2024 at a cost of $6 million.

Grocery giant Sobeys and the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation were the first to agree to in-store displays that highlighted local products, while they also offered reward points for buying local products during specified promotional periods. At Sobeys, customer points are offered through Scene+ and at the liquor corporation it’s through Air Miles.

In the government’s news release, Jonathan Caroll, senior vice-president of Superstore operations, said Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest purchasers of local food. “This initiative showcases more locally made items, supports Canadian jobs and brings high-quality, affordable options to our shelves.”

Tom Flaim, regional vice-president of Walmart Canada, said the company has an “ongoing focus” to showcase a variety of local products in stores across the country. “We buy and sell billions of dollars of products from Canadian suppliers each year, including many grown and produced right here in Nova Scotia,” Flaim said.

The Nova Scotia announcement followed a statement issued late Wednesday in which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada’s premiers agreed to reduce barriers to internal trade and labour mobility in the face of the 25 per cent tariffs levelled on Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump against most Canadian goods.

“First Ministers also agreed that now is the time to choose Canada,” said the statement. “We must ensure that all Canadians have access to Canadian-made goods, no matter where they are in the country.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.

Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press