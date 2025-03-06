Walmart, Loblaw agree to identity Nova Scotia products in stores as U.S. tariffs hit

Sign for a Nova Scotia Loyal brand is shown in Halifax on Feb. 27, 2025. Two of Nova Scotia’s largest retailers have agreed to help make it easier for shoppers to identify locally produced products amid the ongoing trade war with the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette

By Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2025 10:24 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 11:56 am.

HALIFAX — Two of Nova Scotia’s largest retailers have signed on to a provincial program aimed at making it easier for shoppers to identify locally produced products amid the ongoing trade war with the United States.

Development Minister Colton LeBlanc announced Thursday that Loblaw Companies Limited and Walmart Canada have committed to displaying the Nova Scotia Loyal brand in their stores. LeBlanc said signage is already up in all 46 Loblaw-owned grocery stores in the province, which include Real Atlantic Superstore, Your Independent Grocer and No Frills.

Walmart has also started rolling out the branding at its 18 stores in the province.

“From small, independent retailers to the big box stores, Nova Scotian retailers recognize the importance of stocking locally made products and making it as easy as possible for Nova Scotians to find these products on their store shelves,” LeBlanc said in a news release.

Last week, the minister announced a $300,000 pilot program that encourages smaller local businesses to apply for a 70 per cent rebate to cover expenses for adding the “Nova Scotia Loyal” logo to their products. The blue and white logo with the provincial flag at the bottom says “Made in Nova Scotia” and “Nova Scotia Loyal.”

The rebates, up to a maximum of $3,000 per business, are to help cover expenses such as graphic design work and the printing and production of new packaging and labels.

According to the province, the number of retailers and producers who have joined the Nova Scotia Loyal program in the last week has doubled to about 540. However, the buy local program predates the trade rift with the U.S., having been a key commitment by the Progressive Conservatives in the 2021 provincial election campaign. It was officially launched in July 2024 at a cost of $6 million.

Grocery giant Sobeys and the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation were the first to agree to in-store displays that highlighted local products, while they also offered reward points for buying local products during specified promotional periods. At Sobeys, customer points are offered through Scene+ and at the liquor corporation it’s through Air Miles.

In the government’s news release, Jonathan Caroll, senior vice-president of Superstore operations, said Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest purchasers of local food. “This initiative showcases more locally made items, supports Canadian jobs and brings high-quality, affordable options to our shelves.”

Tom Flaim, regional vice-president of Walmart Canada, said the company has an “ongoing focus” to showcase a variety of local products in stores across the country. “We buy and sell billions of dollars of products from Canadian suppliers each year, including many grown and produced right here in Nova Scotia,” Flaim said.

The Nova Scotia announcement followed a statement issued late Wednesday in which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada’s premiers agreed to reduce barriers to internal trade and labour mobility in the face of the 25 per cent tariffs levelled on Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump against most Canadian goods.

“First Ministers also agreed that now is the time to choose Canada,” said the statement. “We must ensure that all Canadians have access to Canadian-made goods, no matter where they are in the country.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.

Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

1h ago

Trump announces one-month pause on Mexican tariffs, no move on Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Mexico will get a one-month pause on tariffs for most imports — but made no mention of tariffs on Canada — after the economy-wide duties...

31m ago

Trudeau says call with Trump was 'colourful' and he wants tariffs lifted entirely

OTTAWA — One day after he had what he describes as a "colourful call" with U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to insist the Trump administration's tariffs on Canada...

1h ago

'We are not the 51st anything': viral ad updated amid Canada-U.S. tensions

If you watched television in the mid-to-late 1990s, you'll remember an iconic Canadian advertisement that resonated from coast to coast to coast. It was a Molson commercial with the famous tagline,...

20m ago

Top Stories

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

1h ago

Trump announces one-month pause on Mexican tariffs, no move on Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Mexico will get a one-month pause on tariffs for most imports — but made no mention of tariffs on Canada — after the economy-wide duties...

31m ago

Trudeau says call with Trump was 'colourful' and he wants tariffs lifted entirely

OTTAWA — One day after he had what he describes as a "colourful call" with U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to insist the Trump administration's tariffs on Canada...

1h ago

'We are not the 51st anything': viral ad updated amid Canada-U.S. tensions

If you watched television in the mid-to-late 1990s, you'll remember an iconic Canadian advertisement that resonated from coast to coast to coast. It was a Molson commercial with the famous tagline,...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

1:20
Toronto, GTA continuing to watch water levels

The combination of warmer temperatures and intense rainfall has prompted serious concerns over potential flooding in the G-T-A.  As David Zura tells us, the city is continuing to monitor water levels in flood-prone areas.

15h ago

2:16
Canadian travel to U.S. plummets amid Trump's tariffs

Canadian travel and flight booking to the U.S. are dropping in the midst of Trump's tariffs, according to Flight Centre Travel Group. Michelle Mackey is speaking to travellers.

16h ago

1:55
Toronto city workers set to go on strike Monday morning

Although both sides will continue to negotiate through the weekend, CUPE Local 79 says it will go on strike on Monday if no deal is reached. If the 30-thousand union members walk off the job, March Break programming will be cancelled.

16h ago

2:33
Strong winds, flurries to accompany colder temperatures Thursday

Strong winds and flurries are expected Thursday as the temperature drops. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:06
Yorkville townhomes under construction engulfed in flames

A three-alarm fire in Yorkville resulted in crews attempting to contain the blaze that spread to six connecting townhomes, resulting in millions of dollars in damage.

20h ago

More Videos