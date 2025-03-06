Video shows multiple arson suspects set vehicles ablaze in Markham, 13 cars damaged

Video surveillance released by the authorities captures a dark four-door sedan arriving with two occupants dressed in dark clothing. Photo: YRP/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 6, 2025 8:55 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 9:04 am.

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects behind an arson case in Markham, where more than a dozen vehicles were damaged in a fire last weekend.

On March 3, shortly before noon, police attended an outdoor vehicle storage lot in the area of Heritage Road and McCowan Road for reports of a fire.

Officers determined that the fire had been set at around 3 a.m. and extinguished on its own. Police said 13 vehicles were damaged as a result. No injuries were reported.

VIDEO

Video surveillance released by the authorities captures a dark four-door sedan arriving with two occupants dressed in dark clothing.

They exited the vehicle, poured what appeared to be an accelerant on multiple vehicles, and set them ablaze. The suspects then re-enter the car, driven by a third individual, and flee the scene.

A photo of the suspect vehicle was shared.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Video surveillance released by the authorities captures a dark four-door sedan arriving with two occupants dressed in dark clothing. Photo: YRP.
