Pilot error likely caused a small plane crash in Tennessee that killed a Canadian family, NTSB says

FILE - Investigators look over a small plane crash alongside eastbound Interstate 40 at mile marker 202 on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

By Travis Loller, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2025 11:26 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2025 5:28 am.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A fiery small plane crash in Tennessee last year that killed a Canadian family of five was most likely the result of an error by the father, who was piloting the plane, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released this week.

A yearlong investigation of the March 4, 2024, crash found no mechanical problems with the plane, although the fuel selector was between the “off” position and the left main tank position.

“This setting would starve the engine of fuel and was likely the result of the pilot changing the fuel selector handle in preparation for landing,” according to the report.

The Piper PA-32RT single-engine plane crashed within Nashville city limits alongside Interstate 40, frightening passing motorists. It burst into flames in grass just off the highway and behind a Costco on the city’s westside, about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) south of Nashville’s John C Tune Airport.

Victor Dotsenko, 43, was the pilot. The passengers were his wife, Rimma, 39, and their three children, David, 12, Adam, 10, and Emma, 7. The family was from King Township, Ontario.

Their flight originated in Ontario and made stops in Pennsylvania and Kentucky to refuel before attempting to land at the general aviation airport around 7:40 p.m. Dotsenko had contacted air traffic controllers and was lined up with the runway, but for unknown reasons he failed to descend for landing. He requested to circle around and approach the runway again.

When a controller asked Dotsenko if he still had the airport in sight, he stated that his engine had shut down. The controller asked again if he was trying to land.

“I’m going to be landing, I don’t know where,” Dotsenko said.

A controller told him they were clearing a runway and urged him to try to glide in.

But Dotsenko said in his last transmission, “I’m too far away. I’m not going to make it.”

An analysis of residential audio and video recordings “revealed that the engine was operating at nearly full continuous power of about 2,650 rpm before the engine sound became abnormal, and the audio contained several ‘popping’ noises before the sound of engine noise ended,” according to the report.

Many witnesses called 911, some of them still in shock and disbelief at what they had seen, according to audio of the calls obtained through a public records request.

“Oh my God. It almost hit my car!” one caller said.

Travis Loller, The Associated Press



