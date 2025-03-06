Teen dies after shooting in Stoney Creek: Hamilton police

A 16-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Stoney Creek early Thursday morning, Hamilton Police confirm.

Officers say the teen was struck after multiple shots were fired at around 4:20 a.m. in the Highway 8 and Fruitland Road area.

The teen, whose identity has not been released, was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

He later passed away, police confirmed.

Several vehicles were involved in the shooting with two vehicles remaining on scene, police said.

No further details are immediately available.

Hamilton police say they will be providing an update on Friday.