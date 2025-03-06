Trudeau aiming to secure extension to 2031 for signature $10-a-day child-care program

The federal government is trying to secure extensions through to 2031 for its national $10-a-day child-care program ahead of an expected election.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that 11 provinces and territories have agreed to extend the deals that give those jurisdictions billions of dollars to cut child-care fees for families.

Eight provinces and territories have lowered the fees that parents pay to an average of $10 a day or less, while the remaining ones have reduced fees by at least 50 per cent and are working toward $10 a day.

The extensions will see the funding increase by three per cent per year for the four years of extensions, at a cost of $36.8 billion including some infrastructure funding.

Trudeau says he wants to ensure no future government could dismantle the program.

The Liberals are set to elect a new leader Sunday to replace Trudeau, and an election could be called at any time after that.