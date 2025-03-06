Trudeau aiming to secure extension to 2031 for signature $10-a-day child-care program

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits with children at a daycare in Ottawa on Thursday, March 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2025 1:05 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 1:31 pm.

The federal government is trying to secure extensions through to 2031 for its national $10-a-day child-care program ahead of an expected election.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that 11 provinces and territories have agreed to extend the deals that give those jurisdictions billions of dollars to cut child-care fees for families.

Eight provinces and territories have lowered the fees that parents pay to an average of $10 a day or less, while the remaining ones have reduced fees by at least 50 per cent and are working toward $10 a day.

The extensions will see the funding increase by three per cent per year for the four years of extensions, at a cost of $36.8 billion including some infrastructure funding.

Trudeau says he wants to ensure no future government could dismantle the program.

The Liberals are set to elect a new leader Sunday to replace Trudeau, and an election could be called at any time after that.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

59m ago

Trump announces one-month pause on Mexican tariffs, no move on Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Mexico will get a one-month pause on tariffs for most imports — but made no mention of tariffs on Canada — after the economy-wide duties...

27m ago

Trudeau says call with Trump was 'colourful' and he wants tariffs lifted entirely

OTTAWA — One day after he had what he describes as a "colourful call" with U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to insist the Trump administration's tariffs on Canada...

1h ago

'We are not the 51st anything': viral ad updated amid Canada-U.S. tensions

If you watched television in the mid-to-late 1990s, you'll remember an iconic Canadian advertisement that resonated from coast to coast to coast. It was a Molson commercial with the famous tagline,...

17m ago

Top Stories

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

59m ago

Trump announces one-month pause on Mexican tariffs, no move on Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Mexico will get a one-month pause on tariffs for most imports — but made no mention of tariffs on Canada — after the economy-wide duties...

27m ago

Trudeau says call with Trump was 'colourful' and he wants tariffs lifted entirely

OTTAWA — One day after he had what he describes as a "colourful call" with U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to insist the Trump administration's tariffs on Canada...

1h ago

'We are not the 51st anything': viral ad updated amid Canada-U.S. tensions

If you watched television in the mid-to-late 1990s, you'll remember an iconic Canadian advertisement that resonated from coast to coast to coast. It was a Molson commercial with the famous tagline,...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

1:20
Toronto, GTA continuing to watch water levels

The combination of warmer temperatures and intense rainfall has prompted serious concerns over potential flooding in the G-T-A.  As David Zura tells us, the city is continuing to monitor water levels in flood-prone areas.

15h ago

2:16
Canadian travel to U.S. plummets amid Trump's tariffs

Canadian travel and flight booking to the U.S. are dropping in the midst of Trump's tariffs, according to Flight Centre Travel Group. Michelle Mackey is speaking to travellers.

16h ago

1:55
Toronto city workers set to go on strike Monday morning

Although both sides will continue to negotiate through the weekend, CUPE Local 79 says it will go on strike on Monday if no deal is reached. If the 30-thousand union members walk off the job, March Break programming will be cancelled.

16h ago

2:33
Strong winds, flurries to accompany colder temperatures Thursday

Strong winds and flurries are expected Thursday as the temperature drops. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:06
Yorkville townhomes under construction engulfed in flames

A three-alarm fire in Yorkville resulted in crews attempting to contain the blaze that spread to six connecting townhomes, resulting in millions of dollars in damage.

20h ago

More Videos