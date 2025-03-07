1 man, 1 youth arrested for armed robbery at currency exchange shop in Mississauga

Police have released an image of a man who is accused of armed robbery.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 7, 2025 6:44 pm.

Peel Regional Police have arrested one man and one youth following an armed robbery at a currency exchange shop in Mississauga.

According to investigators, the owner of the establishment was sitting in his vehicle and parked in front of the shop near Cawthra Road and Dundas Street, when he was approached by four armed suspects wearing disguises at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2024.

Police say the owner was “struck, physically removed from his vehicle, and forced to open his establishment. Once inside, the suspects were confronted by an employee and fled the scene.” 

Neither victim suffered any injuries.

More than a month later, police arrested their first suspect: a 14-year-old boy from Toronto, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The boy was held in custody for a bail hearing and charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit a crime.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested a second suspect after executing a search warrant at a residence near Leslie Street and Highway 7 in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they seized stolen property and other evidence, including multiple replica firearms.

Police arrested 29-year-old Tylor Lecuyer of Richmond Hill at the scene. He faces four charges, including robbery, wearing a disguise with the intent to commit a crime, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.

Authorities are still looking for the two outstanding suspects and say more arrests and charges are anticipated.

