Federal government promising 30 day or it’s free passport renewal

It sounds more like a pizza delivery promotion, but it’s not. The federal government is offering a service guarantee for passports: 30 days or your renewal fee is free.

In addition, all Canadians should be able to renew their passports online by the end of this year.

“The average Canadian will have the option to never have to wait in line for a passport every again,” said Citizens’ Services Minister Terry Beech on Friday.

“It means that you don’t have to take time off work, you don’t have to find child care, and you certainly don’t have to pay for parking.”

A new printing facility has been added in B.C., allowing for the 30-day guarantee to be added.

Around 1,000 Canadians have already received passports through online renewal as part of a pilot project that began in December and is now being expanded across the country.

Federal officials expect to deliver a record 5.4 million passports this year – a 315 per cent increase in just the last four years.