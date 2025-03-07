4 people sent to hospital after a car crash in Scarborough

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 7, 2025 6:08 pm.

Four people were sent to a hospital late Friday afternoon following a collision in Scarborough, according to Toronto police.

The crash happened near McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue just before 5:00 p.m.

Officers say two vehicles were involved in the collision and one of the cars was flipped on its side.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

No other details were released.

