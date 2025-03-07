Canada Revenue Agency not renewing contracts of 450 term employees during tax season

The Canadian Revenue Agency national headquarters in Ottawa on Friday, June 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted March 7, 2025 2:59 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2025 3:30 pm.

OTTAWA — With tax filing season well underway, the Canada Revenue Agency has told 450 of its term employees across the country that their contracts won’t be renewed at the end of the month.

Etienne Biram, a spokesperson for the agency, says the CRA regularly reviews its financial resources to “ensure sustainable operations and alignment with government priorities.”

Biram said employee unions have been informed of the cuts and the agency aims to limit the “impact on taxpayers during filing season.”

As federal departments and agencies looked to find savings as part of the government’s spending review, the CRA said in November 2024 that it was restricting certain hiring activities, freezing “non-critical overtime” and eliminating the contracts of around 600 temporary employees.

Biram says the CRA continues to “assess its financial position while maintaining its commitment to high-quality service for Canadians,” especially during tax season.

April 30 is the deadline for most Canadians to file their taxes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Up to 2,500 women potentially exposed to HIV and hepatitis at Toronto gynecologist's office: TPH

Up to 2,500 women have been potentially exposed to HIV and hepatitis after attending a gynecologist's office in the west end of Toronto. Toronto Public Health (TPH) confirms a letter was sent out to...

1h ago

Gene Hackman died of heart disease, his wife died of hantavirus about 1 week prior, authorities say

Authorities revealed Friday that actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease and showed severe signs of Alzheimer's disease a full week after his wife died of hantavirus in their home. Authorities initially...

6m ago

1 woman and dog killed, another injured in Markham home invasion shooting

A woman and a dog are dead, and a man was seriously injured after multiple suspects entered a home and opened fire in Markham on Friday morning. York Regional Police said officers were called to a residence...

1h ago

'It's getting out of hand': Brampton homeowner details violent home invasion robbery

Two people are in custody, and police are searching for another following a violent home invasion robbery in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the Sandalwood Parkway and Airport Road area...

2h ago

