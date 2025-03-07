Couche-Tard assembles U.S. stores to divest in hopes of advancing 7-Eleven deal

Alimentation Couche-Tard says it has put together a portfolio of U.S. stores it would consider selling to advance its hopes of acquiring 7-Eleven’s parent company.

The Quebec-based owner of Circle K says it has been working with its acquisition target, Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., to have exploratory discussions with firms interested in potentially buying any convenience stores it will divest.

Couche-Tard is making such moves because it says it still believes there’s a path for it to obtain the regulatory approvals it would need to purchase Seven & i.

The Japanese company originally rebuffed Couche-Tard’s takeover pitch last year, saying the offer was too low and did not fully address U.S. regulatory concerns.

Seven & i appeared to be on the brink of a buyout from the family that helped found the company until they pulled out last month, when they were unable to secure financing.

Earlier this week, Seven & i announced a new plan to sell billions of its non-convenience store assets to Bain Capital and launch an initial public offering of its North American 7-Eleven business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATD)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press