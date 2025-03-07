Gene Hackman died of heart disease, his wife died of hantavirus about 1 week prior, authorities say

FILE - Gene Hackman accepts his Oscar for best actor at the 1971 Academy Awards in Los Angeles on April 10, 1972. (AP Photo, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2025 4:27 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2025 4:37 pm.

Authorities revealed Friday that actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease and showed severe signs of Alzheimer’s disease a full week after his wife died of hantavirus in their home.

Authorities initially ruled out foul play after the bodies were discovered Feb 26.

Immediate tests for carbon monoxide poisoning were negative. Betsy Arakawa, 65, was found with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom counter.

Authorities linked her death to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Hackman, 95, was found in the home’s entryway.

His death was tied to heart disease with Alzheimer’s disease contributing.

More to come

Top Stories

Up to 2,500 women potentially exposed to HIV and hepatitis at Toronto gynecologist's office: TPH

Up to 2,500 women have been potentially exposed to HIV and hepatitis after attending a gynecologist's office in the west end of Toronto. Toronto Public Health (TPH) confirms a letter was sent out to...

1h ago

1 woman and dog killed, another injured in Markham home invasion shooting

A woman and a dog are dead, and a man was seriously injured after multiple suspects entered a home and opened fire in Markham on Friday morning. York Regional Police said officers were called to a residence...

1h ago

'It's getting out of hand': Brampton homeowner details violent home invasion robbery

Two people are in custody, and police are searching for another following a violent home invasion robbery in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the Sandalwood Parkway and Airport Road area...

2h ago

Has the LCBO already paid for the U.S. booze it's pulled from shelves?

A trade war that has sullied relations between two once-friendly nations has also sparked a battle online about one of the measures Ontario has taken to fight back. Premier Doug Ford ordered all U.S....

1h ago

