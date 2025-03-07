Gene Hackman died of heart disease, his wife died of hantavirus about 1 week prior, authorities say

Authorities revealed Friday that actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease and showed severe signs of Alzheimer’s disease a full week after his wife died of hantavirus in their home.

Authorities initially ruled out foul play after the bodies were discovered Feb 26.

Immediate tests for carbon monoxide poisoning were negative. Betsy Arakawa, 65, was found with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom counter.

Authorities linked her death to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Hackman, 95, was found in the home’s entryway.

His death was tied to heart disease with Alzheimer’s disease contributing.

