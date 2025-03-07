LGBTQ2S+ group uses drag to call on Canadians to vote against discrimination

Queer Momentum executive director Fae Johnstone speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted March 7, 2025 3:00 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2025 3:27 pm.

OTTAWA — Queer Momentum executive director Fae Johnstone says she wants Canadians to help safeguard LGBTQ rights in the upcoming federal election — and she’s using drag to reach them.

Johnstone says the expected spring election offers a moment for Canadian voters to ensure this country doesn’t “fall victim to the kind of ideology and hate that has gripped our friends south of the border.”

More than 100 drag artists from across the country are launching Drag the Vote, an effort to recruit “drag ambassadors” to use their social media presence and public appearances to defend LGBTQ rights in the coming election.

Johnstone says it’s an effort to mobilize against what she calls a rise in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in the political sphere in recent years.

Johnstone says drag is an inherently political art form, especially now that it’s being challenged in cities across the country and performers have been targeted in growing numbers.

She says the campaign can show political parties the community is united and that Canadians won’t shy away from speaking up for the marginalized.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

