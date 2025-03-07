Mass shooting at Scarborough pub leaves 12 people injured
Posted March 7, 2025 11:39 pm.
Last Updated March 8, 2025 12:14 am.
Toronto police are investigating a mass shooting in Scarborough that left at least 12 people injured Friday evening.
Officers say the shooting happened at the Piper Arms Pub near Scarborough Town Centre at approximately 10:30 p.m.
At least 11 people were reportedly shot. Their conditions vary from minor to critical, paramedics told CityNews.
Police say the suspect is still at large. They were last seen wearing a black balaclava and fleeing in a silver car.
Roads in the area are closed for an investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.