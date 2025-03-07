No charges warranted after man with hammer fatally shot by Toronto police: SIU

Scene of shooting involving police officer in Scarborough.

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 7, 2025 5:17 pm.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has determined no charges are warranted in the death of a 34-year-old man who was shot by Toronto police in June of last year.

The incident occurred on June 3, 2024 in the area of Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue.

Toronto police were called to the area for reports a man was disrupting traffic, had torn the windshield wipers off one or more vehicles, and had attempted to carjack a vehicle.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect allegedly had a hammer and a file in his hand. One of two officers on the scene deployed a conducted energy weapon at the suspect twice. He briefly fell after the second charge but was able to get back up.

The suspect ran at the officer with the hammer in his hand and that’s when she discharged her firearm, striking the man in the chest. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died of his injuries.

Both officers were also taken to hospital, but neither suffered serious injuries.

SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there was “little doubt” the officer was at imminent risk of attack and defensive action was necessary.

Martino also noted “the officer attempt to create distance from the man, but he was closing the gap and was within striking range at the time of the shot.”

He found that there was no basis to proceed with criminal charges in this case.

