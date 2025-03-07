Two critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa

A crime scene is seen involving the Durham Regional Police Service. Photo: DRPS HANDOUT.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 7, 2025 8:49 am.

Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police officers were called to the Simcoe Street North and Howden Road East area for reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

Police said two people have been transported to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

There are road closures in the area, and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

