Two critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa
Posted March 7, 2025 8:49 am.
Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa.
Durham Regional Police officers were called to the Simcoe Street North and Howden Road East area for reports of a collision involving two vehicles.
Police said two people have been transported to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
There are road closures in the area, and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.