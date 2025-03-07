Police say teen shot and killed in Stoney Creek was being ‘chased’ by multiple vehicles

Hamilton Police have identified a teen who was shot and killed following a car chase in Stoney Creek on Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Faizaan Awan died in hospital after he was shot at around 4:20 a.m. in the Highway 8 and Fruitland Road area.

Investigators say Awan was driving an Acura eastbound on Hwy. 8 “while being pursued by multiple vehicles.”

“During the chase there was a collision between the Acura and Kia resulting in the chase ending just east of Fruitland Road.”

“Multiple gunshots were then fired at the Acura. Several people then fled the area in cars and on foot leaving Faizaan behind at the scene.”

The area was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated.

No suspect descriptions are currently available.