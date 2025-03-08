Celine Dion warns of AI-generated songs circulating that use her voice

TORONTO — Celine Dion is warning fans that “fake” songs are spreading online that use artificial intelligence to mimic her voice.

The Quebecois singer’s representatives have posted a statement on her Instagram saying that songs purporting to be a replicated version of Dion are “not approved and are not songs from her official discography.”

They said the recordings have appeared on various digital platforms.

While Dion’s camp did not reference the songs by name, several fake recordings have recently cropped up on YouTube credited as an A.I. model of the singer’s voice.

One is a cover of the gospel song “Heal Me Lord,” which has amassed more than one million views, while versions of a fake Dion have been used for several duets, including one of “I Will Always Love You” with Whitney Houston and “See You Again” with Charlie Puth.

Dion is among several Canadian performers who’ve seen their famous voices turned into unauthorized AI models.

The Weeknd, Alanis Morissette and Shawn Mendes all have fake songs circulating online, which has led some musicians to call for legal reforms.

Others have embraced the technology, including Toronto rapper Drake, who used an AI verison of deceased rapper Tupac Shakur’s voice last year on one of his Kendrick Lamar diss tracks.

Dion has been struggling with the effects of stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects her singing voice.

Last year, she made a surprise appearance at the Olympic Games in Paris singing Édith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press