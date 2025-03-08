GO Transit and TTC service affected by weekend closures

A GO Train is seen in this undated photo.

By John Marchesan

Posted March 8, 2025 9:03 am.

If travelling by TTC or GO Transit was part of your plans this weekend, you may need to rethink those options depending on your destination.

Metrolinx says there will be no train service between Oakville and West Harbour GO stations on the Lakeshore West line due to “critical track work.”

Trains will operate from Oakville to Union Station as well as between Aldershot GO and Niagara Falls GO. Replacement buses will service the remaining stations in between West Harbour and Oakville, while there will only be early morning and late night buses running between Appleby and Bronte stations.

Metrolinx says customers can expect longer than usual wait times on GO bus routes 12 (Niagara Falls-Toronto), 15 (Brantford-Burlington), and 18 (Lakeshore West) .

“The closure is required to support the construction of the Burloak Grade Separation project, which will enable more frequent service on the Lakeshore West line and improve the flow of traffic,” the provincial transit agency said, adding that the Drury Lane pedestrian bridge is also being replaced.  

Regular service is set to resume on Monday.

Meanwhile, there will be no subway service on the University side of Line 1 between St. George and St. Andrew stations this weekend due to planned track work.  

The TTC says they will not be operating shuttle buses but have increased service on other downtown surface routes.

Anyone travelling downtown can take Line 1 southbound from Finch to Union stations. Transit riders traveling westbound from the Yonge side of Line 1 can transfer to connecting routes at Wellesley Station (94 Wellesley), College Station (506 Carlton streetcar), Dundas Station (505 Dundas streetcar), Queen Station (501 Queen on Church St.), or King Station (504 King streetcar).

Extra Wheel-Trans vehicles will be available in the downtown core for anyone who requires an accessible connection.

There is also a planned weekend subway closure on a portion of Line 2 between Woodbine and Kennedy stations for track work, installation of technology for future 5G connectivity, and construction of the Scarborough Subway Extension.

“A frequent shuttle bus service will run, stopping at each station along the shuttle route,” says the TTC.

Full service along both lines is expected to resume Monday morning.

