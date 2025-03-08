Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 20 as US cuts intelligence sharing with Kyiv

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire following a Russian rocket attack in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 8, 2025 4:31 am.

Last Updated March 8, 2025 8:48 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes on Ukraine have killed at least 20 people, officials said Saturday, as heavy aerial attacks continued into the second night following a U.S. decision to stop sharing satellite images with Ukraine.

The decision to withhold intelligence and military aid came on the heels of a tempestuous White House visit last week by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Without U.S. satellite imagery, Ukraine’s ability to strike inside Russia and defend itself from bombardment is significantly diminished.

At least 11 people were killed and 40 more injured in multiple strikes on a town in Ukraine’s embattled Donetsk region late Friday, regional Gov. Vadym Filashkin said. The attack damaged eight apartment blocks in the town of Dobropillya, which is close to the front where Russian troops have been making steady advances. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said a Russian drone damaged a Ukrainian fire truck while rescuers fought to extinguish the burning buildings.

Another six people were killed in the front-line towns of Pokrovsk, Kostyantynivka, Myrnograd and Ivanopillya, Filashkin said, while emergency services reported that three others died when a Russian drone hit a civilian workshop in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Filashkin declared Saturday a day of mourning in the region and warned that more victims could still be found in the rubble.

Zelenskyy said that the destruction in Dobropillya had been caused by a ballistic missile strike. “Last night, the Russian army fired two ballistic missiles at the center of Dobropillya,” he said. “After emergency services arrived at the scene, they launched another strike, deliberately targeting rescuers. It is a vile and inhumane intimidation tactic to which the Russians often resort.”

The wave of attacks took place just 24 hours after Russia hit Ukrainian energy facilities with dozens of missiles and drones, hobbling its ability to deliver heat and light to its citizens and to power weapons factories vital to its defenses.

US freeze of intelligence sharing ups pressure on Zelenskyy

The barrage came after the U.S. suspended military aid and intelligence to Ukraine to pressure it into accepting a peace deal being pushed by the Trump administration.

When asked Friday by a reporter during an Oval Office exchange if Russian President Vladimir Putin was taking advantage of the U.S. pause on intelligence-sharing to attack Ukraine, President Donald Trump responded: “I think he’s doing what anybody else would.”

Zelenskyy did not reference the intelligence-sharing deal, but did seem to appeal to other statements Trump made Friday related to financial sanctions against Moscow. Writing on social media, the U.S. president proposed imposing large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a cease-fire and final peace settlement was reached.

Zelenskyy welcomed the prospect of additional sanctions on Moscow, saying, “Everything that helps Putin finance the war must be broken.”

Ukraine’s air force reported Saturday that Russian troops launched three Iskander missiles and 145 drones over the country overnight. The bombardment contained a mix of attack and decoy drones intended to confuse air defenses. One missile and 79 drones were shot down, while 54 more drones were lost without causing damage, the Ukrainian air force said.

Meanwhile, Russian troops shot down 31 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 26 over the country’s Krasnodar region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Falling debris from one drone sparked a blaze at the KINEF oil refinery in Russia’s northern Leningrad region, local Gov. Aleksandr Drozdenko said in a statement. No casualties were reported.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Brazen and reckless act of violence' leaves 12 injured in Scaborough pub shooting

Toronto police are searching for at least three suspects who opened fire "indiscriminately" on patrons at a Scarborough pub late Friday night, injuring 12 people. Police say just before 10:40 p.m.,...

updated

39m ago

City of Toronto, workers' union avoid strike with 11th-hour tentative agreement

The City of Toronto and CUPE Local 79, which represents thousands of municipal workers, say they have reached a tentative agreement. The union would have been in a legal strike position and the city...

1h ago

China imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian farm and food products

BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday announced retaliatory tariffs on some Canadian farm and food imports, after Canada imposed duties in October on Chinese-made electric vehicles and steel and aluminum...

10h ago

Liberal leadership candidates make final push ahead of weekend vote

OTTAWA — It's the last day before Liberals elect their next leader and the campaigns are making their final get-out-the-vote push as they seek to rally grassroots support from across the country. Former...

38m ago

Top Stories

'Brazen and reckless act of violence' leaves 12 injured in Scaborough pub shooting

Toronto police are searching for at least three suspects who opened fire "indiscriminately" on patrons at a Scarborough pub late Friday night, injuring 12 people. Police say just before 10:40 p.m.,...

updated

39m ago

City of Toronto, workers' union avoid strike with 11th-hour tentative agreement

The City of Toronto and CUPE Local 79, which represents thousands of municipal workers, say they have reached a tentative agreement. The union would have been in a legal strike position and the city...

1h ago

China imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian farm and food products

BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday announced retaliatory tariffs on some Canadian farm and food imports, after Canada imposed duties in October on Chinese-made electric vehicles and steel and aluminum...

10h ago

Liberal leadership candidates make final push ahead of weekend vote

OTTAWA — It's the last day before Liberals elect their next leader and the campaigns are making their final get-out-the-vote push as they seek to rally grassroots support from across the country. Former...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Warmer temperatures on the way

Temperatures are expected to heat up next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:43
Gene Hackman died of heart disease, authorities say

Sante Fe County officials say Gene Hackman died of heart disease and his wife of Hantavirus one week prior. Erica Natividad with what the investigation has revealed about the timeline of events.

13h ago

2:37
About 2500 gynecology patients potentially exposed to HIV, hepatitis

Thousands may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis after Toronto Public Health says a gynecology clinic improperly sterilized medical instruments for years. Michelle Mackey reports.

14h ago

2:36
Person and dog killed in armed Markham home invasion

Police are calling this a targeting shooting and are now looking for two suspects.

19h ago

0:57
Online passport renewal coming for most Canadians

The federal government is promising that online passport renewal will be available for all Canadians by the end of the year. A delivery guarantee is also being introduced.

13h ago

More Videos