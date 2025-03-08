Woman, police officer injured in 4 vehicle crash in east end
Posted March 8, 2025 10:28 am.
A woman and a police officer were injured following a crash involving four vehicles in the east end of the city.
Police say a police vehicle and another vehicle were involved in the crash along with two parked cars just before 9 a.m. in the Danforth Avenue and Oak Park Avenue area.
The woman in her 50s and a police officer were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash.