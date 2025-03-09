2 people arrested after man found with stab wounds in Moss Park
Posted March 9, 2025 10:17 am.
Two people are in custody following a stabbing Sunday morning in Moss Park.
Police say they located a man suffering from stab wounds in a residential building in the Jarvis Street and Queen Street East area just before 9 a.m.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two people were taken into custody but police have not released any further details as to their age or genders or what may have led up to the incident.