Former prime minister Jean Chrétien tells Trump to ‘stop this nonsense’

Mark Carney wins the Liberal leadership race with over 85% of the points on the first ballot, and over 86% of all votes. The former Bank of Canada and England governor emphasized he intends to immediately repeal the consumer carbon tax.

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted March 9, 2025 7:55 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2025 10:20 pm.

OTTAWA — Moments before the new Liberal leader was announced on Sunday, former prime minister Jean Chrétien took to the stage to reprimand U.S. President Donald Trump over tariffs and threats to Canada’s sovereignty.

Chrétien warned a crowd of Liberals gathered in Ottawa that Canada’s “long and fruitful” relationship with Americans was falling apart with continued hostility coming from the Trump administration.

The former prime minister applauded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government and Canada’s premiers for their leadership in the last few weeks standing up to Trump’s threats.

He said the government is right to retaliate and said Canadian governments could go even further, hitting Americans “where it really hurts” by imposing an export tax on oil and gas, potash, steel, aluminum and electricity. The money could be used to build up infrastructure, he suggested

Chrétien said the “unjustified” duties will be a lose-lose situation for both Canadians and Americans but that, for Canada, this is about “more than money.”

He urged Canadians to stand up for the country, adding that while Canada is a good neighbour, it’s also a proud and independent country.

“From one old guy to another old guy, stop this nonsense,” Chrétien told the crowd. “Canada will never join the United States.”

Chrétien said Canada will remain “the best country in the world.” He thanked Trump for uniting Canadians “as never before” and joked that he should receive the Order of Canada.

“Historically, despite our friendship, we have had problems but we always found a way to solve them,” he said. “We have worked with and collaborated with the U.S. in the past and I’m telling you we will do so in the future.”

“We are going to be living very difficult times but I’m confident, I’m very confident that the next prime minister will work with the premiers, the leaders of all the political parties in the House of Commons and allies around the world to stand together to meet the challenges that Mr. Trump is creating for the whole world.”

Trump has threatened Canada with tariffs and “economic force” to make it the 51st state.

After imposing and then quickly pausing 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada that sent markets tumbling over concerns of a trade war, Trump said in a taped interview with Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that his plans for broader “reciprocal” tariffs will go into effect April 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

