Trudeau says that ‘Canada is not a given’ in farewell speech amid Trump threats

<p>Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finishes his speech at the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted March 9, 2025 6:25 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2025 6:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that freedom, democracy and Canada “are not a given” in his farewell speech to Liberals as they prepare to select a new leader.

This comes as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens Canada with economic annexation and places tariffs on Canadian imports coming into the States.

In Trudeau’s speech, the outgoing prime minister says he doesn’t want to look too much at the past as the Liberal party looks to the future.

Ella Grace Trudeau, his daughter, introduced the prime minister to the stage and says she is looking forward to seeing less of her dad in the news and being able to just see him more.

As the Liberals get ready for the first election in a decade without Trudeau at the helm, he says that you should never count the Liberals out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 9, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

