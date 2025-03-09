With U.S. threats of making Canada the 51st state, hundreds rally on Parliament Hill

<p>A participant holds an "Elbows Up Canada" sign during rally in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to Canadian sovereignty, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang</p>

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted March 9, 2025 5:54 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2025 7:40 pm.

OTTAWA — Hundreds of people gathered on Parliament Hill Sunday for the “Elbows up, Canada” rally as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens economywide tariffs and making the country into the 51st state.

The “Elbows up, Canada” rally came together after four days of planning, drawing big name speakers including former foreign affairs minister Lloyd Axworthy, Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and stand up comedian Shaun Majumder.

The core message was simple, Canada is not for sale.

Elbows up is a hockey term describing an effective way to protect yourself from an opposing player.

The crowd became a sea of waving flags and signs opposing Trump as the common message was shared that Canada will remain strong, free and independent.

“We’ve had over 150 years of thinking of our neighbour as big and powerful, but also not an adversary. Well that has now changed,” Axworthy told the crowd.

“Mr. Trump has put himself in the ranks of the authoritarians. He wants to destroy the things that have given us as Canadians who we are, what we are and where we should go.”

Trump has threatened Canada with tariffs and “economic force” to make it the 51st state.

After imposing and then quickly pausing 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada that sent markets tumbling over concerns of a trade war, Trump said in a taped interview with Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that his plans for broader “reciprocal” tariffs will go into effect April 2.

The timelines for the tariffs, as well as the goalposts for getting them removed, change constantly and are often conflicting.

His commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will take effect Wednesday as scheduled, while others for dairy and lumber will come into effect next month.

Trump said in his interview the tariffs were about restoring balance with America’s trading partners, while Lutnick said the tariffs would stop when Canada and Mexico halt fentanyl from flowing into the country.

In an interview following his speech, Axworthy said that Canada needs to look outside the U.S. for friends.

“We cannot let our security system be dictated by the Americans. Right now we’re buying chips and planes that the Pentagon controls with digital management. That’s craziness,” Axworthy said.

“We’re going to have to learn to stand on our own two feet and work with the Europeans, work with Mexico, work with other countries.”

The last several weeks have been characterized by a push to buy Canadian products, change travel plans to avoid the U.S. and provinces removing American goods from liquor stores.

This renewed sense of patriotism is bringing people together and Sutcliffe said he’s “never been prouder” to be Canadian.

“The last couple of weeks has been a real example of Canadian pride, people pulling together, shopping locally and buying Canadian, people wearing the Maple Leaf,” Sutcliffe said.

“I think it’s a great moment for our country.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 9, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press



A participant holds an “Elbows Up Canada” sign during rally in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to Canadian sovereignty, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang



Top Stories

Mark Carney to become next PM after sweeping Liberal leadership race

Federal Liberals elected Mark Carney to lead their party into the next election in a resounding first-ballot victory on Sunday. Carney captured 85.9 per cent of the vote, beating former finance minister...

breaking

1h ago

Photos from the Liberal leadership convention in Ottawa

The Liberal Party of Canada has elected former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney as its new leader. Grassroots members elected the former central banker to replace outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...

1h ago

From Fort Smith to global finance and back, Carney's not your usual politician

OTTAWA — Even when Mark Carney was still in high school, his friends bugged him about whether he would become prime minister one day. His answer was one fit for a future politician: to never confirm...

27m ago

Experts say Ontario's excess electricity could short circuit Ford's 25 per cent U.S. surcharge

We should get a clearer picture of the Ford government's threat to apply tariffs and potentially cut off the electricity supply to U.S. border states in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff...

8h ago

