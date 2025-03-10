Local taxi, ride-hail companies urge City of Toronto to include them in ‘Buy Local’ campaign

FILE -- Beck Taxi drives through a pedestrian zebra crossing at night in this January 2017 file photo. © 2017 Roberto Machado Noa

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 10, 2025 12:54 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2025 2:37 pm.

A renewed sense of patriotism in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff and annexation threats has resulted in a “Buy Local” movement embraced by the City of Toronto.

But local taxi and ride-hail companies want to make sure they’re not left out while American giants like Uber and Lyft continue to rake in fares.

Canadian companies Beck Taxi, Co-op Cabs, Toronto 1 Taxi, and HOVR have written an open letter to the City, asking for inclusion in Toronto’s “Buy Local, Buy Canadian” campaign that encourages Toronto residents and businesses to purchase local goods and services.

“U.S. tech companies, among the Trump administration’s biggest backers, have taken over too
many Canadian markets, reshaping our laws and regulations to build monopoly power,” the letter reads. “The ride-hailing industry is a prime example.”

The letter says the emergence of the U.S. companies has increased congestion, siphoned money away from the TTC, lowered earnings for drivers and subjected customers to surge pricing models.

“We can do better,” they wrote. “Canadian companies can easily step in to connect Torontonians with their next ride home. App-based ride-hailing and payments are now offered by many local taxi companies as well as HOVR, a new Canadian ride-hailing platform.”

The group is urging council to “adopt partnership, procurement and staff reimbursement policies that commit to patronizing domestic and local vehicle-for-hire ride sourcing,” and “ban the use of U.S.-based ride sourcing apps on city-issued property or for city business.”

The group says it doesn’t want workers for those U.S. companies to be hurt though, and is pleading with the City to make changes to make it easier for them to work for Canadian companies.

“If Uber/Lyft threaten to leave the city, they can’t take drivers with them,” they wrote. “But council has to support existing and emerging Canadian alternatives.”

The group wants council to “make it easier for drivers to work for Canadian companies by immediately moving drivers over to a single, city-issued licence that can be used to work for any city-licensed dispatcher or platform.”

Uber Canada, which is headquartered in Toronto, responded on Monday afternoon, saying “Uber Canada is run by Canadians for Canadians, helping millions of Canadians go anywhere, get anything, and earn their way at the tap of a button.

“Over 180,000 drivers and delivery people on Uber live, work, and spend in Canada. They drive and/or deliver to help make ends meet, pay for their school, save for retirement, or meet other financial goals. Plus, tens of thousands of local restaurants and merchants use Uber Eats to reach millions of Canadians looking for a great meal or grocery essentials — delivered right to their door.”

RideFairTO, a not-for-profit that supports public education and civic engagement around the need for equitable and sustainable urban transportation, released its own statement, targetting Uber for its apparent ties to Trump.

“We support the City’s Buy Local, Buy Canadian campaign but it’s time to extend this effort to include local service providers. Uber is one of President Trump’s backers, and its CEO stood side by side with other tech oligarchs during Trump’s inauguration. We shouldn’t tolerate businesses that support Trump and his imperialist foreign policy, no matter how much they lobby the Mayor’s office.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Ontario won't back down': Ford places 25% surcharge on U.S. electricity exports

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Energy Minister Stephen Lecce collectively announced a 25 per cent surcharge is now in effect for electricity exports going to the United States, costing up to $400,000 every...

1h ago

Elon Musk claims X being targeted in 'massive cyberattack' as service goes down

Hours after a series of outages Monday that left X unavailable to thousands of users, Elon Musk claimed that the social media platform was being targeted in a “massive cyberattack.” “We get attacked...

updated

55m ago

Five Toronto-area men charged after commercial break-ins in Guelph, Ont.

Police say five men from the Greater Toronto Area have been charged in an investigation into commercial break-ins that saw hundreds of thousands of dollars in thefts in Guelph, Ont., and other areas. Guelph...

14m ago

Canadians file application to sue Audi over battery concerns in certain vehicles

As reports of battery issues in Audi’s Q4 e-tron models continue to rise, some consumers have filed an application to bring a class action lawsuit against the luxury automaker in Quebec, though it could...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Top Stories

'Ontario won't back down': Ford places 25% surcharge on U.S. electricity exports

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Energy Minister Stephen Lecce collectively announced a 25 per cent surcharge is now in effect for electricity exports going to the United States, costing up to $400,000 every...

1h ago

Elon Musk claims X being targeted in 'massive cyberattack' as service goes down

Hours after a series of outages Monday that left X unavailable to thousands of users, Elon Musk claimed that the social media platform was being targeted in a “massive cyberattack.” “We get attacked...

updated

55m ago

Five Toronto-area men charged after commercial break-ins in Guelph, Ont.

Police say five men from the Greater Toronto Area have been charged in an investigation into commercial break-ins that saw hundreds of thousands of dollars in thefts in Guelph, Ont., and other areas. Guelph...

14m ago

Canadians file application to sue Audi over battery concerns in certain vehicles

As reports of battery issues in Audi’s Q4 e-tron models continue to rise, some consumers have filed an application to bring a class action lawsuit against the luxury automaker in Quebec, though it could...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Small businesses share concerns ahead of looming US tariffs

The US tariffs could drive up the cost of everything from ingredients to fabric, driving up costs for smaller businesses. Catalina Gillies speaks with local business operators on how they're adapting to the new reality between Canada and the U.S.

2h ago

2:37
Carney wins Liberal leadership in landslide

Mark Carney wins the Liberal leadership race with over 85% of the points on the first ballot, and over 86% of all votes. The former Bank of Canada and England governor emphasized he intends to immediately repeal the consumer carbon tax.

17h ago

2:35
Global trade tensions reach new high as China imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canada

China is set to impose retaliatory tariffs on Canada as global trade tensions continue to escalate. Afua Baah reports.

1:56
Deadly clashes erupt in Syria

Deadly clashes erupt in Syria, with one war monitoring group reporting it as one of the worst outbreaks of violence since Syria's conflict began 14 years ago. Afua Baah reports.
3:17
12 people injured in Scarborough Pub mass shooting

What was supposed to be a night of celebration turned into mass chaos after 3 suspects opened fire in a Scarborough pub late Friday night, injuring 12 people. Catalina Gillies has more on what police are calling a brazen, reckless act of violence.
More Videos