China tariff on Canadian seafood adds more volatility to industry threatened by Trump

HALIFAX — Groups representing Atlantic Canada’s seafood sector say the pending 25 per cent tariffs by China add another layer of uncertainty to an industry already threatened by duties from U.S. President Donald Trump.

China announced the retaliatory tariff on Saturday in response to Canadian duties imposed last fall against Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.

While 25 per cent U.S. tariffs are on pause until April 2, the Chinese duties are to take effect March 20 on a long list of seafood products like lobster, snow crab and shrimp.

Kris Vascotto, executive director of the Nova Scotia Seafood Alliance, calls China’s move a “very strategic hit” on Atlantic Canada’s fish and seafood sector.

Vascotto, whose organization represents 135 processors and shippers, says it’s expected that the resulting price volatility will affect the supply chain “right down to the harvester.”

According to the federal government, China is Canada’s second largest fish and seafood export market after the U.S., with $1.3 billion in products shipped to China in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2025.

The Canadian Press