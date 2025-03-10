Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Energy Minister Stephen Lecce will share more information about a planned surcharge on electricity going to the United States.

Ford first announced the plan on Thursday, and a 25 per cent price increase will take effect today for Michigan, New York state and Minnesota.

Ford says the electricity tax will remain in effect unless President Donald Trump removes all tariffs on Canadian goods.

“I won’t hesitate to increase this surcharge or, if necessary, shut the electricity off completely,” Ford said last week.

“Ontario and Canada are America’s largest customer and export destination. Unfortunately, we have been left with no choice but to respond with our own tariffs and charges that will make life more expensive for Americans at a time when the cost of living is at an all-time high.”

Ford and Lecce will speak at a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Trump announced on Thursday that Mexico and Canada would not be required to pay tariffs on anything under the USMCA Agreement until April 2.

Ford said the electricity tariffs would go into effect on Monday regardless of any 30-day delay from Trump.

“On tariffs, zero compromise,” Ford said. “This attack was not started by our country. It was started by President Trump. He decided to declare an economic war against our country and our province, and we’re going to hold strong.”

The province has since removed alcohol products from the U.S. from LCBO stores in response to Trump’s tariffs.