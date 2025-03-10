Ford to unveil electricity tax plan for U.S. states in retaliation against Trump’s tariffs

Ontario Conservative Leader Doug Ford speaks during his campaign launch next to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 10, 2025 6:28 am.

Last Updated March 10, 2025 6:30 am.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Energy Minister Stephen Lecce will share more information about a planned surcharge on electricity going to the United States.

Ford first announced the plan on Thursday, and a 25 per cent price increase will take effect today for Michigan, New York state and Minnesota.

Ford says the electricity tax will remain in effect unless President Donald Trump removes all tariffs on Canadian goods.

“I won’t hesitate to increase this surcharge or, if necessary, shut the electricity off completely,” Ford said last week.

“Ontario and Canada are America’s largest customer and export destination. Unfortunately, we have been left with no choice but to respond with our own tariffs and charges that will make life more expensive for Americans at a time when the cost of living is at an all-time high.”

Ford and Lecce will speak at a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Trump announced on Thursday that Mexico and Canada would not be required to pay tariffs on anything under the USMCA Agreement until April 2.

Ford said the electricity tariffs would go into effect on Monday regardless of any 30-day delay from Trump.

“On tariffs, zero compromise,” Ford said. “This attack was not started by our country. It was started by President Trump. He decided to declare an economic war against our country and our province, and we’re going to hold strong.”

The province has since removed alcohol products from the U.S. from LCBO stores in response to Trump’s tariffs.

Top Stories

Liberals turn to transition plans after Mark Carney installed as new leader

OTTAWA — Liberal MPs are gathering on Parliament Hill this afternoon to huddle after the party selected its new leader, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney. Carney is heading into a day full of...

1h ago

Who is Mark Carney? Here's some background on Canada's next prime minister

OTTAWA — Even when Mark Carney was still in high school, his friends bugged him about whether he would become prime minister one day. His answer was one fit for a future politician: to never confirm...

8h ago

'Potential alternatives': Local Toronto businesses concerned that U.S. tariffs will drive up costs

The newly imposed U.S. tariffs could significantly increase the cost of essential goods, including raw ingredients for food production and fabrics for clothing manufacturing. While large corporations may...

1h ago

'Very difficult position': Bank of Canada expected to cut rate amid trade uncertainty

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada's interest rate announcement arrives on Wednesday in a cloud of uncertainty thanks to a shifting trade war with the United States. Most economists expect the central bank...

2h ago

