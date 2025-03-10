Driver charged after allegedly striking Toronto parking officer with their vehicle

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 10, 2025 6:59 pm.

A driver has been charged after allegedly striking a Toronto Parking Enforcement Officer with their vehicle.

Officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road around 1:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a collision.

The enforcement officer was allegedly struck in the arm by a vehicle. They were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was arrested and charged with Assault Peace Officer.

