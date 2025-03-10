Five Toronto-area men charged after commercial break-ins in Guelph, Ont.

Five men from the Greater Toronto Area have been arrested and charged in an investigation into commercial break-and-enters which saw hundreds of thousands of dollars in thefts in Guelph, Ont., and other areas. Police tape is shown in Toronto on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2025 2:15 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2025 2:37 pm.

Police say five men from the Greater Toronto Area have been charged in an investigation into commercial break-ins that saw hundreds of thousands of dollars in thefts in Guelph, Ont., and other areas.

Guelph police say the investigation that began in December involves break-ins at nine convenience stores and one auto repair shop in the city.

They say large quantities of cigarettes and lottery scratch tickets were taken from the convenience stores and two vehicles were stolen from the auto repair shop, then used as transportation to and from additional break-and-enter locations.

Police identified the suspects in February and March and executed six search warrants throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Four men were arrested while a fifth man was already in custody on other matters.

Police say they recovered approximately 6,500 packs of cigarettes valued at $100,000 and more than 800 lottery scratch tickets believed to be stolen, along with $10,000 in cash.

Ski masks and break-in tools were also seized, they say.

Five men from Toronto and Brampton, aged 24 to 37, face dozens of charges including break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, disguise with intent, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failure to comply with court-imposed orders.

Police say they were able to connect this group of suspects to 10 break-ins in Waterloo Region and two in London, Ont.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Ontario won't back down': Ford places 25% surcharge on U.S. electricity exports

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Energy Minister Stephen Lecce collectively announced a 25 per cent surcharge is now in effect for electricity exports going to the United States, costing up to $400,000 every...

1h ago

Elon Musk claims X being targeted in 'massive cyberattack' as service goes down

Hours after a series of outages Monday that left X unavailable to thousands of users, Elon Musk claimed that the social media platform was being targeted in a “massive cyberattack.” “We get attacked...

updated

51m ago

Local taxi, ride-hail companies urge City of Toronto to include them in 'Buy Local' campaign

A renewed sense of patriotism in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff and annexation threats has resulted in a "Buy Local" movement embraced by the City of Toronto. But local taxi and ride-hail...

10m ago

Canadians file application to sue Audi over battery concerns in certain vehicles

As reports of battery issues in Audi’s Q4 e-tron models continue to rise, some consumers have filed an application to bring a class action lawsuit against the luxury automaker in Quebec, though it could...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

