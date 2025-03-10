RBC cuts undisclosed number of staff amid ‘growth strategy’

RBC says it has laid off some employees as part of its "growth strategy." A Royal Bank of Canada sign and a Canada flag are pictured in Ottawa on Thursday, June 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2025 11:44 am.

Last Updated March 10, 2025 12:11 pm.

TORONTO — RBC says it has laid off some employees as part of its “growth strategy.”

Canada’s largest bank says the cuts come amid changes meant to “better position RBC to take advantage of our global scale, simplify how we work and elevate the leaders and talent who will shape our client-focused growth opportunities.”

It says that as part of those changes, the bank had to make “difficult decisions” that resulted in an undisclosed number of staff leaving, while others have seen promotions and expanded responsibilities.

RBC spokesman Jeff Lanthier says the changes are unrelated to RBC’s $13.5-billion acquisition of HSBC’s Canadian operations last year.

That takeover came with regulatory conditions including that none of HSBC Canada’s 4,000 employees be fired within six months of the closing date, or two years for front-line staff.

Last month, RBC reported that a jump in trading revenue and other boosts to the business helped lead it to a $5.13 billion profit for the first quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Ontario won't back down': Ford places 25% surcharge on U.S. electricity exports

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Energy Minister Stephen Lecce collectively announced a 25 per cent surcharge is now in effect for electricity exports going to the United States, costing up to $400,000 every...

updated

24m ago

Canadians file application to sue Audi over battery concerns in certain vehicles

As reports of battery issues in Audi’s Q4 e-tron models continue to rise, some consumers have filed an application to bring a class action lawsuit against the luxury automaker in Quebec, though it could...

SPEAKERS CORNER

32m ago

Liberals turn to transition plans after Mark Carney wins leadership

OTTAWA — Liberal MPs are gathering on Parliament Hill this afternoon to huddle after the party chose former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney as its new leader. Carney is heading into a day full of...

0m ago

Who is Mark Carney? Here's some background on Canada's next prime minister

OTTAWA — Even when Mark Carney was still in high school, his friends bugged him about whether he would become prime minister one day. His answer was one fit for a future politician: to never confirm...

14h ago

Top Stories

'Ontario won't back down': Ford places 25% surcharge on U.S. electricity exports

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Energy Minister Stephen Lecce collectively announced a 25 per cent surcharge is now in effect for electricity exports going to the United States, costing up to $400,000 every...

updated

24m ago

Canadians file application to sue Audi over battery concerns in certain vehicles

As reports of battery issues in Audi’s Q4 e-tron models continue to rise, some consumers have filed an application to bring a class action lawsuit against the luxury automaker in Quebec, though it could...

SPEAKERS CORNER

32m ago

Liberals turn to transition plans after Mark Carney wins leadership

OTTAWA — Liberal MPs are gathering on Parliament Hill this afternoon to huddle after the party chose former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney as its new leader. Carney is heading into a day full of...

0m ago

Who is Mark Carney? Here's some background on Canada's next prime minister

OTTAWA — Even when Mark Carney was still in high school, his friends bugged him about whether he would become prime minister one day. His answer was one fit for a future politician: to never confirm...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Carney wins Liberal leadership in landslide

Mark Carney wins the Liberal leadership race with over 85% of the points on the first ballot, and over 86% of all votes. The former Bank of Canada and England governor emphasized he intends to immediately repeal the consumer carbon tax.

15h ago

2:35
Global trade tensions reach new high as China imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canada

China is set to impose retaliatory tariffs on Canada as global trade tensions continue to escalate. Afua Baah reports.

1:56
Deadly clashes erupt in Syria

Deadly clashes erupt in Syria, with one war monitoring group reporting it as one of the worst outbreaks of violence since Syria's conflict began 14 years ago. Afua Baah reports.
3:17
12 people injured in Scarborough Pub mass shooting

What was supposed to be a night of celebration turned into mass chaos after 3 suspects opened fire in a Scarborough pub late Friday night, injuring 12 people. Catalina Gillies has more on what police are calling a brazen, reckless act of violence.
1:57
Twelve injured in Scarborough pub shooting

Toronto police are searching for at least three suspects who opened fire “indiscriminately” on patrons at a Scarborough pub late Friday night, injuring 12 people.
More Videos