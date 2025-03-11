A woman is dead, and a man is in custody following a “disturbance” at an apartment building in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to a high rise in the Kennedy Road and Chamney Court area at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities located a woman in her 40s with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics told CityNews the female victim was transported to a trauma centre with “penetrating injuries” sustained in an assault.

The woman was pronounced dead in hospital.

A man is in police custody, and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.