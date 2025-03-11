Woman dead, man in custody following ‘disturbance’ in Brampton

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Kennedy Road and Chamney Court area at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Photo: Afua Baah/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 11, 2025 10:25 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2025 11:04 am.

A woman is dead, and a man is in custody following a “disturbance” at an apartment building in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to a high rise in the Kennedy Road and Chamney Court area at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities located a woman in her 40s with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics told CityNews the female victim was transported to a trauma centre with “penetrating injuries” sustained in an assault.

The woman was pronounced dead in hospital.

A man is in police custody, and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

