Doctors thrust into COVID-19 celebrity reflect on backlash, threats and Thank You letters

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry points to an Island Health logo on a standing signboard at the Victoria Conference Centre vaccination site to promote walk-in Wednesdays, an effort by the province to encourage those needing a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a site tour in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2025 8:46 am.

Doctors who were thrust into national fame when COVID-19 hit five years ago say they try to focus on positive feedback from the public rather than the angry backlash and threats of violence they faced.

British Columbia public health chief Dr. Bonnie Henry still has a security detail to this day because of threats against her and her family from people angry about lockdowns or opposed to COVID vaccination.

Henry says some people were lashing out in a time of crisis and many believed widespread vaccine disinformation — but she continued to emphasize the importance of kindness and getting through the pandemic together.

University of Alberta infectious diseases specialist Dr. Lynora Saxinger says she keeps Thank You letters and cards from people grateful for her guidance during the pandemic as an antidote to hateful emails or social media posts.

Nova Scotia chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang says his family was threatened, but the vast majority of people he interacted with online or in-person were kind and thankful.

All three doctors say they’ve learned it’s important to communicate clearly to build trust — including explaining how decisions and advice can change during a public health crisis as new scientific evidence becomes available.

