Liberal leadership race raises questions about possible fundraising ‘loophole’

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is seen in Ottawa on March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2025 8:24 am.

Only two of the candidates in the Liberal leadership race — Mark Carney and Ruby Dhalla — disclosed their fundraising events to Elections Canada.

A political transparency advocate says this exposes a “loophole” in the rules for funding political campaigns that needs to be closed — since some of the contenders held fundraisers without publicly disclosing them or reporting who attended.

Carney reported eight fundraisers to Elections Canada over the course of the two-month race, while Dhalla — whom the party eventually kicked out of the race — disclosed one.

But Chrystia Freeland — who held several fundraiser events during the race — and candidates Frank Baylis and Karina Gould did not add any information to the public disclosure list.

Leadership candidates and political parties must disclose their fundraisers in advance if they meet certain conditions — if, for example, at least one person had to pay more than $200 to attend a fundraiser. If they break the disclosure rule, they have to return the money.

A fundraiser Freeland held on Feb. 10 listed on Eventbrite in Toronto’s Etobicoke area only states that the “recommended donation amount” was between $500 and $1,750.

“This is a loophole that allows someone to go and lobby (candidates) without it being disclosed,” said Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch.

He said the public has a right to know who is organizing, holding and paying to attend fundraising events so that access to politicians through donations can be tracked. He said this prevents the appearance of a conflict of interest from “tainting politicians’ policy-making decisions.”

The Liberal government passed Bill C-50 in 2018 that ushered in the fundraiser disclosure requirements, in response to a wave of criticism of opaque, pricey fundraisers featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other cabinet ministers.

“The whole reason for the act was to be tracking fundraising events and who’s attending,” Conacher said.

Ottawa-based lawyer Scott Thurlow, an expert in Canadian elections law, said he wouldn’t describe this as a “loophole” since the rules were designed this way.

“Parliament’s made a deliberate decision to do that,” he said. “If one person pays $200, then they have to enumerate the contributors who do so.”

The rules state that parties and candidates have a month after holding a fundraiser that counts as a regulated event to disclose the names of those who attended. A fundraiser is also considered a regulated event if it’s attended by prominent people such as leadership candidates, party leaders or cabinet ministers.

“I don’t think there’s anyone who’s breaking any rules here,” Thurlow said.

Freeland’s campaign spokesperson Katherine Cuplinskas said the campaign “followed all rules set out” by the party and Elections Canada.

The Baylis campaign held dozens events in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, but did not officially make any of them fundraisers.

“All our events throughout the campaign were non-ticketed events,” said Baylis campaign spokesperson Justin McIntyre. “Supporters could attend on their own terms, making a donation if they chose to do so.”

Gould’s campaign has said previously she did not hold any fundraiser events; it did not offer a comment on Monday.

Gould was the democratic institutions minister who shepherded Bill C-50 through Parliament.

Carney’s campaign has posted one report so far that lists those who attended a fundraiser held in Ottawa on Feb. 6. They included several prominent Liberal lobbyists and residents of Ottawa’s posh Rockcliffe area, along with former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty.

Carney’s next fundraising report, for an event held in Vancouver, B.C., will have to be disclosed a few days from now.

Sachit Mehra, the Liberal party’s president, said Sunday evening that the party has just experienced its greatest first quarter “grassroots” fundraising result ever — and the reporting period hadn’t even closed yet.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump, U.S. governors react to Ontario's 25% surcharge on electricity exports

U.S. President Donald Trump and some state governors are reacting to Ontario's decision to implement a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity imports to the United States. Premier Doug Ford announced...

1h ago

What you need to know about U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum set for Wednesday

Industries that rely on steel and aluminum products are bracing for a fresh wave of tariffs set to kick in Wednesday. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday that President Donald Trump will...

3h ago

Suspects remain at large after mass shooting that injured 12 in Scarborough

Three suspects remain at large after a mass shooting in Scarborough that injured 12 people last week. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are continuing their investigation into the Friday night shooting...

2h ago

Parents in The Junction disturbed after arrest of man with disturbing criminal history

Three suspicious incidents involving children in The Junction neighbourhood and the arrest of a 34-year-old man with a disturbing criminal history have parents in the area on edge. Laura, a mother...

46m ago

Top Stories

Trump, U.S. governors react to Ontario's 25% surcharge on electricity exports

U.S. President Donald Trump and some state governors are reacting to Ontario's decision to implement a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity imports to the United States. Premier Doug Ford announced...

1h ago

What you need to know about U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum set for Wednesday

Industries that rely on steel and aluminum products are bracing for a fresh wave of tariffs set to kick in Wednesday. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday that President Donald Trump will...

3h ago

Suspects remain at large after mass shooting that injured 12 in Scarborough

Three suspects remain at large after a mass shooting in Scarborough that injured 12 people last week. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are continuing their investigation into the Friday night shooting...

2h ago

Parents in The Junction disturbed after arrest of man with disturbing criminal history

Three suspicious incidents involving children in The Junction neighbourhood and the arrest of a 34-year-old man with a disturbing criminal history have parents in the area on edge. Laura, a mother...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

1:32
'I feel terrible for the American people': Ford announces surcharge on energy exports to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that a 25 per cent surcharge is now in effect for electricity exports going to the United States. The measure could cost up to $400,000 every day.

21h ago

2:51
Audi customers file application to sue automaker

Several scorned customers in Quebec who purchased new Audi electronic vehicles are hoping to sue the automaker after saying their vehicles are malfunctioning. Pat Taney reports on how the pending lawsuit could expand to a national level.

21h ago

2:34
Small businesses share concerns ahead of looming US tariffs

The US tariffs could drive up the cost of everything from ingredients to fabric, driving up costs for smaller businesses. Catalina Gillies speaks with local business operators on how they're adapting to the new reality between Canada and the U.S.

20h ago

2:37
Carney wins Liberal leadership in landslide

Mark Carney wins the Liberal leadership race with over 85% of the points on the first ballot, and over 86% of all votes. The former Bank of Canada and England governor emphasized he intends to immediately repeal the consumer carbon tax.
2:25
Toronto Public Libraries vote in favour of a strike

A new chapter in Toronto Public library’s history could include labour action as workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of a strike. Afua Baah reports
More Videos