Market uncertainty continues as Canada awaits U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum

<p>Steel coils at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel production facility in Hamilton, Ont., on Monday, February 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn</p>

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2025 8:25 am.

Canada is steeling itself for more tariffs after U.S. President Donald Trump’s tumultuous trade agenda caused U.S. stock markets to fall further on Monday.

Trump has promised to lift exemptions on Wednesday and hit Canada with 25 per cent levies on steel and aluminum, bringing additional uncertainty to markets already being spun in circles by the president’s inconsistent tariff threats.

Trump launched a trade war against Canada and Mexico last week but paused parts of it days later in response to pleas from the automotive industry.

Trump signed an executive order last Thursday delaying until April tariffs on goods that meet the rules-of-origin requirements under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Trump also has signed an executive order to implement “reciprocal tariffs” by raising U.S. duties to match the tax rates that other countries charge on imports starting on April 2.

In an interview that aired Sunday, Trump refused to rule out a recession.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump, U.S. governors react to Ontario's 25% surcharge on electricity exports

U.S. President Donald Trump and some state governors are reacting to Ontario's decision to implement a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity imports to the United States. Premier Doug Ford announced...

1h ago

What you need to know about U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum set for Wednesday

Industries that rely on steel and aluminum products are bracing for a fresh wave of tariffs set to kick in Wednesday. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday that President Donald Trump will...

3h ago

Suspects remain at large after mass shooting that injured 12 in Scarborough

Three suspects remain at large after a mass shooting in Scarborough that injured 12 people last week. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are continuing their investigation into the Friday night shooting...

2h ago

Parents in The Junction disturbed after arrest of man with disturbing criminal history

Three suspicious incidents involving children in The Junction neighbourhood and the arrest of a 34-year-old man with a disturbing criminal history have parents in the area on edge. Laura, a mother...

46m ago

Top Stories

Trump, U.S. governors react to Ontario's 25% surcharge on electricity exports

U.S. President Donald Trump and some state governors are reacting to Ontario's decision to implement a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity imports to the United States. Premier Doug Ford announced...

1h ago

What you need to know about U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum set for Wednesday

Industries that rely on steel and aluminum products are bracing for a fresh wave of tariffs set to kick in Wednesday. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday that President Donald Trump will...

3h ago

Suspects remain at large after mass shooting that injured 12 in Scarborough

Three suspects remain at large after a mass shooting in Scarborough that injured 12 people last week. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are continuing their investigation into the Friday night shooting...

2h ago

Parents in The Junction disturbed after arrest of man with disturbing criminal history

Three suspicious incidents involving children in The Junction neighbourhood and the arrest of a 34-year-old man with a disturbing criminal history have parents in the area on edge. Laura, a mother...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

1:32
'I feel terrible for the American people': Ford announces surcharge on energy exports to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that a 25 per cent surcharge is now in effect for electricity exports going to the United States. The measure could cost up to $400,000 every day.

21h ago

2:51
Audi customers file application to sue automaker

Several scorned customers in Quebec who purchased new Audi electronic vehicles are hoping to sue the automaker after saying their vehicles are malfunctioning. Pat Taney reports on how the pending lawsuit could expand to a national level.

21h ago

2:34
Small businesses share concerns ahead of looming US tariffs

The US tariffs could drive up the cost of everything from ingredients to fabric, driving up costs for smaller businesses. Catalina Gillies speaks with local business operators on how they're adapting to the new reality between Canada and the U.S.

20h ago

2:37
Carney wins Liberal leadership in landslide

Mark Carney wins the Liberal leadership race with over 85% of the points on the first ballot, and over 86% of all votes. The former Bank of Canada and England governor emphasized he intends to immediately repeal the consumer carbon tax.
2:25
Toronto Public Libraries vote in favour of a strike

A new chapter in Toronto Public library’s history could include labour action as workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of a strike. Afua Baah reports
More Videos