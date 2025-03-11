Southwest Airlines breaks with another tradition and checked bags will cost you now

FILE - Passengers check in at a kiosk at the tocketing counter for Southwest Airlines in Denver International Airport Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2025 9:19 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2025 11:56 am.

Southwest Airlines said Tuesday that it will begin charging customers a fee to check bags, abandoning a decades-long practice that executives had described last fall as key to differentiating the budget carrier from its rivals.

Southwest, which built years of advertising campaigns around its policy of letting passengers check up to two bags for free, said people who haven’t either reached the upper tiers of its Rapid Rewards loyalty program, bought a business class ticket or hold the airline’s credit card will have to pay for checked bags.

The airline did not outline the fee schedule but said the new policy would start with May 28 bookings.

“We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future customer needs, attract new customer segments we don’t compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our shareholders expect,” Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said in a statement.

Less than a year ago, the Dallas-based airline announced it was doing away with another tradition, the open-boarding system it has used for more than 50 years. Southwest expects to begin operating flights with passengers in assigned seats next year.

Southwest has struggled recently and is under pressure from activist investors to boost profits and revenue. The airline reached a truce in October with hedge fund Elliott Investment Management to avoid a proxy fight, but Elliott won several seats on the Southwest board.

The airline announced last month that it was eliminating 1,750 jobs, or 15% of its corporate workforce, in the first major layoffs in the company’s 53-year history.

The job cuts, which were scheduled to be mostly completed by the end of June, are part of a plan to slash costs and transform the company into a “leaner, faster, and more agile organization,” Jordan said at the time.

Southwest’s stock rose more than 6% in midday trading on Tuesday.

As recently as Southwest’s investor day in late September, airline executives described the bags-fly-free as the most important feature in setting Southwest apart from rivals. All other leading U.S. airlines charge for checked luggage, and Wall Street has long argued that Southwest was leaving money behind.

The airline estimated in September that charging bag fees would bring in about $1.5 billion a year but cost the airline $1.8 billion in lost business from customers who chose to fly Southwest because of its generous baggage allowance.

Southwest said Tuesday that it would continue to offer two free checked bags to Rapid Rewards A-List preferred members and customers traveling on Business Select fares, and one free checked bag to A-List members and other select customers. Passengers with Rapid Rewards credit cards will receive a credit for one checked bag.

People who don’t qualify for those categories will get charged to check bags. The airline said that it also would roll out a new, basic fare on its lowest priced tickets when the change takes effect.

In a regulatory filing, Southwest disclosed that it now anticipates first-quarter revenue per available seat mile will be up 2% to 4%. Its prior forecast was for an increase of 5% to 7%. The airline said it expects capacity to be down about 2%.

Citi’s Stephen Trent still views Southwest as a stock that investors should sell, saying in an analyst note that it’s not a shock that the airline’s quarterly investor update looks negative, given “market turmoil around demand concerns, DOGE cuts and tariff uncertainties.”

The airline announced last year that along with giving passengers assigned seats, it would charge them extra for with more legroom and offer red-eye flights.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says he will double tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum imports

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will double the tariff on steel and aluminum imports coming from Canada in response to Ontario's surcharge on electricity exports to the United States. Trump...

updated

0m ago

Doug Ford to 'respond appropriately' to Trump's latest tariff escalation

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will "respond appropriately" to U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff escalation. Ford was speaking in an interview on MSNBC today, moments after Trump said...

10m ago

Video shows explosion at Brampton home gutted by massive fire

Peel Regional Police officers are investigating the circumstances of a significant house fire in Brampton, where security footage captured an explosion before the home erupted into flames. Fire crews...

updated

1h ago

Trump, U.S. governors react to Ontario's 25% surcharge on electricity exports

U.S. President Donald Trump and some state governors are reacting to Ontario's decision to implement a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity imports to the United States. Premier Doug Ford announced...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump says he will double tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum imports

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will double the tariff on steel and aluminum imports coming from Canada in response to Ontario's surcharge on electricity exports to the United States. Trump...

updated

0m ago

Doug Ford to 'respond appropriately' to Trump's latest tariff escalation

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will "respond appropriately" to U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff escalation. Ford was speaking in an interview on MSNBC today, moments after Trump said...

10m ago

Video shows explosion at Brampton home gutted by massive fire

Peel Regional Police officers are investigating the circumstances of a significant house fire in Brampton, where security footage captured an explosion before the home erupted into flames. Fire crews...

updated

1h ago

Trump, U.S. governors react to Ontario's 25% surcharge on electricity exports

U.S. President Donald Trump and some state governors are reacting to Ontario's decision to implement a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity imports to the United States. Premier Doug Ford announced...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:32
'I feel terrible for the American people': Ford announces surcharge on energy exports to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that a 25 per cent surcharge is now in effect for electricity exports going to the United States. The measure could cost up to $400,000 every day.
2:51
Audi customers file application to sue automaker

Several scorned customers in Quebec who purchased new Audi electronic vehicles are hoping to sue the automaker after saying their vehicles are malfunctioning. Pat Taney reports on how the pending lawsuit could expand to a national level.
2:34
Small businesses share concerns ahead of looming US tariffs

The US tariffs could drive up the cost of everything from ingredients to fabric, driving up costs for smaller businesses. Catalina Gillies speaks with local business operators on how they're adapting to the new reality between Canada and the U.S.

2:37
Carney wins Liberal leadership in landslide

Mark Carney wins the Liberal leadership race with over 85% of the points on the first ballot, and over 86% of all votes. The former Bank of Canada and England governor emphasized he intends to immediately repeal the consumer carbon tax.
2:35
Global trade tensions reach new high as China imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canada

China is set to impose retaliatory tariffs on Canada as global trade tensions continue to escalate. Afua Baah reports.

More Videos