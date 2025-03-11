S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stocks continue to slide amid North American trade tensions

The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2025 11:10 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2025 12:54 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index slid alongside U.S. markets as tariff tensions between the two countries continued to mount.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 58.39 points at 24,322.32 in morning trading on Tuesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 608.50 points at 41,303.21. The S&P 500 index was down 50.26 points at 5,564.30, while the Nasdaq composite was down 88.94 points at 17,379.38.

The Canadian dollar traded for 68.92 cents US compared with 69.19 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was up 66 cents at US$66.66 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down four cents at US$4.44 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$22.70 at US$2,922.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.74 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to suspend electricity surcharge, Ford to meet with Lutnick

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will suspend the province's 25 per cent surcharge on exports of electricity to Michigan, New York and Minnesota. This comes following a conversation Ford had with U.S....

breaking

15m ago

Driving south for the winter? You may have to register with the U.S. government after new Trump executive order

Snowbirds who call sunny American destinations like Florida home for the winter may have to register online with the United States government -- or face criminal and civil penalties. Canadians have...

1h ago

PM-designate Carney demands respect from U.S. as Trump doubles steel tariffs

Prime minister-designate Mark Carney says he will keep Canadian retaliatory tariffs in place until "Americans show us respect" and commit to free trade again. Carney is reacting after U.S. President...

42m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following stabbing in Brampton

A woman is dead, and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Brampton. Peel Regional Police officers were called to a highrise in the Kennedy Road and Chamney Court area...

14m ago

Top Stories

Ontario to suspend electricity surcharge, Ford to meet with Lutnick

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will suspend the province's 25 per cent surcharge on exports of electricity to Michigan, New York and Minnesota. This comes following a conversation Ford had with U.S....

breaking

15m ago

Driving south for the winter? You may have to register with the U.S. government after new Trump executive order

Snowbirds who call sunny American destinations like Florida home for the winter may have to register online with the United States government -- or face criminal and civil penalties. Canadians have...

1h ago

PM-designate Carney demands respect from U.S. as Trump doubles steel tariffs

Prime minister-designate Mark Carney says he will keep Canadian retaliatory tariffs in place until "Americans show us respect" and commit to free trade again. Carney is reacting after U.S. President...

42m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following stabbing in Brampton

A woman is dead, and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Brampton. Peel Regional Police officers were called to a highrise in the Kennedy Road and Chamney Court area...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
WATCH: Footage captures massive explosion at Brampton home

Surveillance footage obtained by CityNews shows an explosion occurring at a Brampton residence, which then erupts into flames.

5h ago

1:32
'I feel terrible for the American people': Ford announces surcharge on energy exports to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that a 25 per cent surcharge is now in effect for electricity exports going to the United States. The measure could cost up to $400,000 every day.
2:51
Audi customers file application to sue automaker

Several scorned customers in Quebec who purchased new Audi electronic vehicles are hoping to sue the automaker after saying their vehicles are malfunctioning. Pat Taney reports on how the pending lawsuit could expand to a national level.
2:34
Small businesses share concerns ahead of looming US tariffs

The US tariffs could drive up the cost of everything from ingredients to fabric, driving up costs for smaller businesses. Catalina Gillies speaks with local business operators on how they're adapting to the new reality between Canada and the U.S.

2:37
Carney wins Liberal leadership in landslide

Mark Carney wins the Liberal leadership race with over 85% of the points on the first ballot, and over 86% of all votes. The former Bank of Canada and England governor emphasized he intends to immediately repeal the consumer carbon tax.
More Videos