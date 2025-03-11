S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stocks continue to slide amid North American trade tensions

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index slid alongside U.S. markets as tariff tensions between the two countries continued to mount.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 58.39 points at 24,322.32 in morning trading on Tuesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 608.50 points at 41,303.21. The S&P 500 index was down 50.26 points at 5,564.30, while the Nasdaq composite was down 88.94 points at 17,379.38.

The Canadian dollar traded for 68.92 cents US compared with 69.19 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was up 66 cents at US$66.66 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down four cents at US$4.44 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$22.70 at US$2,922.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.74 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press