Marner scores in shootout to give Maple Leafs 4-3 win over Utah

Mitch Marner scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Utah Hockey Club 4-3 on Monday night.

William Nylander, Calle Jarnkrok and Simon Benoit scored in regulation for Toronto, and Joseph Woll finished with 30 saves. The Maple Leafs had lost three straight (0-2-1).

Nick Schmaltz, Barrett Hayton and Michael Carcone scored for Utah, which had won four of its previous six games. Karel Vejmelka had 23 saves.

Auston Matthews also scored in the tiebreaker for Toronto, and Clayton Keller tied it for Utah.

Nylander and Jarnkrok scored power-play goals in the first period to give Toronto a 2-0 lead. Benoit made it 3-0 at 4:48 of the second.

Carcone began Utah’s comeback at 8:14 of the middle period, Schmaltz made it a one-goal game 49 seconds later, and Hayton’s power-play goal tied it with 7:49 left in the period.

For Toronto, it wasn’t pretty, with the Maple Leafs scoring just once at even strength, but this was a big two points that pulled the blue and white within two of the Atlantic-leading Florida Panthers.

Toronto was involved in a shootout for only the second time this season, and this was its first win. Carolina (0-2), Boston (0-1) and Edmonton (0-1) are the only remaining teams without a shootout victory.

The Leafs return home for a game with the first-place Panthers on Thursday. It’s unclear if newcomer Brad Marchand will play as he recovers from an injury.

Florida will be without defenceman Aaron Ekblad after he was suspended for 20 games for testing positive for a banned substance.