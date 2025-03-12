Mom, child dead after Oshawa house fire

Crews on scene of a fatal Oshawa house fire on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Afua Baah/CItyNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 12, 2025 11:26 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2025 12:44 pm.

A 46-year-old mother and her nine-year-old daughter have died in hospital after an Oshawa house fire on Wednesday morning, Durham Regional Police confirm.

The deceased woman’s 12-year-old daughter and 56-year-old husband were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three police officers were also taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Durham police said.

Oshawa Fire crews were called about a fire at 70 McGrigor Street at around 8:08 a.m., Wednesday morning.

They arrived within minutes, encountering heavy fire and smoke conditions.

Crews remain on scene fighting the blaze.

Centre Street South has been closed at John Street.

Oshawa Fire Services Deputy Chief Todd Wood said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top Stories

'We need to fight back': Canada announces $29.8B in tariffs in response to Trump

Canada's government announced $29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25 per cent steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled. Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc,...

1h ago

Ford, Carney meet for 'productive discussion' on how to tackle Trump's tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with incoming prime minister Mark Carney for the first time since he was elected leader of the Liberal Party for a "positive and productive" discussion about how to face U.S....

58m ago

Bank of Canada cuts its key interest rate to 2.75% as tariffs roil economy

The Bank of Canada lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point on Wednesday as the tariff battle with the United States starts to weigh on the Canadian economy. The policy rate stands at...

1h ago

Trump's 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports go into effect

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump officially increased tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25% on Wednesday, promising that the taxes would help create U.S. factory jobs at a time when...

21m ago

