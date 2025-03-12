Mom, child dead after Oshawa house fire

A 46-year-old mother and her nine-year-old daughter have died in hospital after an Oshawa house fire on Wednesday morning, Durham Regional Police confirm.

The deceased woman’s 12-year-old daughter and 56-year-old husband were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three police officers were also taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Durham police said.

Oshawa Fire crews were called about a fire at 70 McGrigor Street at around 8:08 a.m., Wednesday morning.

They arrived within minutes, encountering heavy fire and smoke conditions.

Crews remain on scene fighting the blaze.

Centre Street South has been closed at John Street.

Oshawa Fire Services Deputy Chief Todd Wood said the cause of the fire is under investigation.