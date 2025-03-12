The Big Story

How long will Mark Carney’s PM era last as Canada gears up for a federal election

Liberal Leader Mark Carney speaks briefly with media as he makes his way to a caucus meeting in Ottawa on March 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 12, 2025 7:22 am.

We’re going to have a new Prime Minister this week, with no shortage of issues for Mark Carney to face.

After Carney won a decisive victory in the Liberal Party leadership race on the weekend, it’s expected he will be calling a federal election shortly.

What will be the keys to success for the renewed Liberal Party as it faces off against Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, host David Smith speaks with Liberal strategist Nick McRoberts from Hill & Knowlton about the path ahead in this new era of Canadian politics.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump's 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports go into effect

President Donald Trump officially increased tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25% on Wednesday, promising that the taxes would help create U.S. factory jobs at a time when his seesawing tariff...

9m ago

'Got a foot pursuit': Helicopter footage captures arrests of 3 youths in North York carjacking

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) shared helicopter footage of the arrests of three youths charged in an alleged armed carjacking last weekend in North York. Officers were called to the Victoria Park...

1h ago

Toronto police apologize, delete podcast that saw officers credit Oct. 7 terror attacks for leading people to convert to Islam

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is apologizing to the Jewish community after it published a podcast that featured two Muslim liaison officers seemingly crediting the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks for leading...

3h ago

Bank of Canada expected to cut benchmark rate to buffer economy against tariffs

The Bank of Canada is expected to announce an interest rate cut today as a cloud of uncertainty looms over the Canadian economy. Economists polled by Reuters widely see the central bank lowering its key...

11m ago

Top Stories

Trump's 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports go into effect

President Donald Trump officially increased tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25% on Wednesday, promising that the taxes would help create U.S. factory jobs at a time when his seesawing tariff...

9m ago

'Got a foot pursuit': Helicopter footage captures arrests of 3 youths in North York carjacking

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) shared helicopter footage of the arrests of three youths charged in an alleged armed carjacking last weekend in North York. Officers were called to the Victoria Park...

1h ago

Toronto police apologize, delete podcast that saw officers credit Oct. 7 terror attacks for leading people to convert to Islam

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is apologizing to the Jewish community after it published a podcast that featured two Muslim liaison officers seemingly crediting the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks for leading...

3h ago

Bank of Canada expected to cut benchmark rate to buffer economy against tariffs

The Bank of Canada is expected to announce an interest rate cut today as a cloud of uncertainty looms over the Canadian economy. Economists polled by Reuters widely see the central bank lowering its key...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

1:02
Are you going south for the winter? Watch this story first!

Winter will soon be coming to an end in Ontario, but if you're one of those snowbirds who fly to the south to escape the cold, you may be facing a new reality. Brandon Rowe reports.

14h ago

2:46
Ford suspends 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S.

The suspension comes after a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and an agreement to meet in Washington, alongside Federal Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

0:59
Peel Police investigate Brampton homicide

Peel Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman died following a stabbing in Brampton. Our Afua Baah on how the police were alerted about the fatal incident.

16h ago

1:16
WATCH: Footage captures massive explosion at Brampton home

Surveillance footage obtained by CityNews shows an explosion occurring at a Brampton residence, which then erupts into flames.

23h ago

2:45
Search continues for suspects behind mass shooting at Scarborough pub

Rumors continue to circulate on the motive behind the mass shooting at a Scarborough pub as police search for the suspects behind the brazen act of gun violence. Afua Baah reports.

More Videos