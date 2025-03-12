How long will Mark Carney’s PM era last as Canada gears up for a federal election

We’re going to have a new Prime Minister this week, with no shortage of issues for Mark Carney to face.

After Carney won a decisive victory in the Liberal Party leadership race on the weekend, it’s expected he will be calling a federal election shortly.

What will be the keys to success for the renewed Liberal Party as it faces off against Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, host David Smith speaks with Liberal strategist Nick McRoberts from Hill & Knowlton about the path ahead in this new era of Canadian politics.