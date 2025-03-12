‘Got a foot pursuit’: Helicopter footage captures arrests of 3 youths in North York carjacking

It's alleged that the victim was seated in their SUV when a lone male suspect entered the rear seat, produced a knife, held it against the victim's throat, and demanded the keys. Photo: TPS/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 12, 2025 7:20 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) shared helicopter footage of the arrests of three youths charged in an alleged armed carjacking last weekend in North York.

Officers were called to the Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area at around 8:30 p.m. on March 8 for reports of a robbery.

It’s alleged that the victim was seated in their SUV when a lone male suspect entered the rear seat, produced a knife, held it against the victim’s throat, and demanded the keys.

Police said the victim handed over the car keys, and the suspect then fled the scene, driving away in the victim’s vehicle. Officers quickly located the stolen vehicle and observed multiple suspects entering it beforehand.

With assistance from the York Regional Police Air Support Unit (Air2), authorities tracked the stolen vehicle until it stopped in Scarborough, near Neilson Road and Ellesmere Road.

Helicopter footage shows officers attempting to block the stolen vehicle before the suspects drove over a snowbank and struck two police cruisers before stopping.

“Air2, they are doing the takedown now,” an officer says in the video. “Got a foot pursuit here, southbound through the residential area.”

VIDEO

Officers were able to take three suspects into custody after a brief struggle and short foot pursuit.

Three male youths, two aged 16 and one aged 17, face various criminal offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of property obtained by crime over and flight while pursued by a police officer.

The accused were scheduled to appear in court on March 9. They were not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

“I want to commend our members for making another outstanding carjacking arrest, reinforcing our commitment to tackling this ongoing issue and keeping our city safe,” TPS Chief Myron Demkiw said in a news release.

“I also extend my gratitude to the York Regional Police Air Support Unit for their partnership, as their helicopter played a crucial role in these arrests. This is an example of how vital police helicopters are in safely managing vehicle pursuits, reducing risks to officers, the public, and everyone involved.”

Top Stories

Trump's 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports go into effect

President Donald Trump officially increased tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25% on Wednesday, promising that the taxes would help create U.S. factory jobs at a time when his seesawing tariff...

11m ago

Toronto police apologize, delete podcast that saw officers credit Oct. 7 terror attacks for leading people to convert to Islam

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is apologizing to the Jewish community after it published a podcast that featured two Muslim liaison officers seemingly crediting the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks for leading...

3h ago

Bank of Canada expected to cut benchmark rate to buffer economy against tariffs

The Bank of Canada is expected to announce an interest rate cut today as a cloud of uncertainty looms over the Canadian economy. Economists polled by Reuters widely see the central bank lowering its key...

13m ago

How long will Mark Carney's PM era last as Canada gears up for a federal election

We're going to have a new Prime Minister this week, with no shortage of issues for Mark Carney to face. After Carney won a decisive victory in the Liberal Party leadership race on the weekend, it's...

The Big Story

1h ago

