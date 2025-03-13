3 GTA teens charged in connection to 9 armed robberies in Peel Region

Three teenagers from the Greater Toronto Area have been charged in connection to nine armed robberies in Peel Region.

Peel police say that between February 13 and March 10, several suspects were involved in armed robberies targeting retail establishments, six in Brampton and the other three in Mississauga.

In each robbery, the suspects were allegedly armed with firearms and made demands for money. They also reportedly used a stolen car as their getaway vehicle.

Investigators eventually identified and located three suspects allegedly involved in the Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West area in Toronto.

A stolen vehicle was allegedly recovered, along with two replica firearms.

A 17-year-old from Toronto and a 15-year-old from Ajax are facing several charges, including nine counts of robbery and seven counts of use of an imitation firearm.

A 16-year-old from Toronto is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by a crime.

All three of the suspects were on court-ordered releases in relation to previous various violent offences and face charges related to failing to comply with a release order.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police anticipate there will be further arrests and charges.