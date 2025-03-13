An Abbotsford woman is calling for help to get her 35-year-old daughter home after she was denied entry into the United States and has since been held in detention.

Alexis Eagles says her daughter Jasmine tried to enter the United States on March 3 with a visa for a consulting job. According to Eagles, “She was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the San Ysidro border crossing, where she was held for three nights.”

Since Jasmine’s initial detainment, Eagles says she has been moved across several detention facilities, including ones in California and Arizona.

“She was transferred to Otay Mesa Detention Centre in San Diego and held for another three nights. On Sunday, March 9, the online tracking system indicated that she had been released. We assumed this meant she was being deported and escorted to an airport. However, 24 hours later, there was no sign of her, no communication, and we were extremely worried,” Eagles continued on her post on Facebook.

“We eventually learned that about 30 people, including Jasmine, were forcibly removed from their cells at 3:00 am and transferred to the San Luis Detention Center in Arizona. They are housed together in a single concrete cell with no natural light, fluorescent lights that are never turned off, no mats, no blankets, and limited bathroom facilities.”

Eagles says communication with her daughter has been “sporadic,” adding that it’s only because one of Jasmine’s close friends has contacts in the U.S. that they’ve been able to get updates on her whereabouts and welfare.

“What we have learned of the ICE system and its treatment of detainees is inhumane and deeply concerning. Being detained is one thing, but there’s NO excuse for the way people are treated while in custody or for the delays in deportation. They are not criminals, and they just want to go home,” Eagles explained.

“We are doing everything we can to bring Jasmine home. We are in touch with the Canadian Consulate in San Diego, but there is little they can do. A lawyer is also working on her release, but progress is slow.

“Jasmine is an adventurous and hard-working young woman and we desperately want her home,” Eagles said.

1130 NewsRadio has reached out to Eagles for more information.