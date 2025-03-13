Nikki Glaser to return as host of Golden Globes in 2026

Nikki Glaser arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2025 10:50 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2025 11:31 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — After a well-reviewed emcee debut, the Golden Globes are bringing back comedian Nikki Glaser to host the 2026 ceremony.

Dick Clark Productions, the producer of the award show, announced Thursday that Glaser will return for the 83rd Globes next January. Glaser, the first woman to host the show solo, successfully shepherded a ceremony she called “Ozempic’s biggest night.”

“Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career,” said Glaser in a statement. “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from ‘The White Lotus’ who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in Season Four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

The Globes, in which the top awards went to the films “The Brutalist” and “Emilia Pérez” and the TV series “Shōgun” and “Hacks,” drew 9.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen, a 2% dip from the year prior. Like this year’s broadcast, next year’s Globes will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

“Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year,” said Globes President Helen Hoehne. “Her sharp humor, and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun.”

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Police arrest 2 men in alleged Pickering murder plot hours after Scarborough pub mass shooting

One day after a mass shooting took place inside a pub in Scarborough, Toronto police arrested and charged two men who were allegedly plotting a murder in Pickering. In court documents obtained by CityNews,...

18m ago

Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads across the province among unvaccinated people. Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak...

6m ago

'Get ready for a wild ride': Weather Network issues Canada's spring forecast

Canada's recent flirtation with balmy temperatures will give way to spring's characteristically volatile weather, the Weather Network's chief meteorologist said, with a new seasonal forecast suggesting...

2h ago

Trump's choice for ambassador to Canada faces tough questions at Senate hearing

U.S. President Donald Trump's choice for United States ambassador to Canada is facing tough questions in his Senate nomination hearing today, as the relationship between the two countries is strained by...

28m ago

